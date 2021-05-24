newsbreak-logo
Ericsson Includes Risks From Ban on Chinese 5G Products in Bond Prospectus

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

STOCKHOLM--Ericsson AB said Monday that it has updated the risk factors in the prospectus for its proposed 500 million euro ($609 million) unsecured 8-year bond issue to include geopolitical and trade uncertainty. Ericsson has previously cautioned that the decision by Sweden's Post and Telecommunication Authority to exclude Chinese vendors' products...

