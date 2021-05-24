Ericsson Includes Risks From Ban on Chinese 5G Products in Bond Prospectus

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: O2/Virgin Media merger gets the official green light; Altice France revenue up 2.9% in Q1; what sports fans think of sports tech. Ericsson and carmaker Volvo have carried out what they claim is the first successful test handover of connected cars between two national mobile 5G networks. The test, which took place at the AstaZero test track in Sweden and is a precursor to larger-scale 5G connected car trials between France, Germany and Luxembourg, deployed Ericsson's 5G radio network while two Volvo cars received an HD map of the route ahead. The cars were able to send real-time updates to the mobile edge cloud, allowing cars following in their wake to benefit from new information about the route ahead.