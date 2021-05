NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music superstar Luke Bryan, along with Concerts West/AEG Presents and Resorts World Las Vegas, has announced dates for his first-ever headlining run of shows in Vegas will begin on Feb. 11, 2022. Bryan is scheduled for six shows that month with more to be announced soon. The concerts will take place at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, a 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre that will open its doors this November. Tickets, plus VIP and premium ticket packages, go on sale to the public starting May 24 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.