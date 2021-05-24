newsbreak-logo
How Samoa's political crisis unfolded

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
CANBERRA (Reuters) - The South Pacific island nation of Samoa is in a political crisis, with incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refusing to cede power despite losing his parliamentary majority at an April election.

Here is a timeline of how the crisis escalated in recent weeks:

April 9: Tuilaepa, in power since 1998, seeks re-election as leader of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP). The election ends with HRPP and the main opposition, Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party, both winning 25 seats each out of 51. The casting vote is an independent lawmaker.

April 20: Samoa’s head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II declares HRPP has been awarded an extra seat in parliament after the country’s electoral commission purportedly rules that a condition of Samoa’s constitution - which requires at least 10% of elected lawmakers to be female - has not been met. FAST disputes the decision.

April 21: Independent lawmaker Tuala Tevaga decides to support the opposition FAST party. Both parties now have 26 seats.

April 26: The opening of parliament delayed.

May 4: Head of state orders April 9 election void. He declares fresh elections should be held in mid-May to break the deadlock. FAST takes the decision to Samoa’s Supreme Court.

May 17: Samoa’s Supreme Court rejects new elections and the creation of the additional seat. This leaves FAST with a 26-25 majority and the opposition leader Fiame Naomi Mataafa is set to become Samoa’s first female prime minister.

May 22: After Samoa’s Supreme Court rejects an appeal from the HRRP, Tuimalealiifano cancels a planned sitting of parliament that would have sworn in Fiame as the next leader.

May 24: Tuilaepa declares he will stay in power, arguing only the head of state has the right to convene a session of parliament. Parliament doors are locked. A swearing in ceremony of FAST’s elected members is held outside, forming an alternative government.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

MinoritiesPosted by
Reuters

Samoa's crisis seen harming gender equality in Pacific island politics

(Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An impasse between Samoa’s incumbent prime minister and female opposition leader could see a backlash against gender quota rules in the small Pacific island nation and stop other women from entering politics across the region, analysts warned. April’s tightly-contested election gave the FAST opposition party led...
WorldNPR

Samoa Is In The Throes Of A Constitutional Crisis

The Pacific island nation of Samoa is in the middle of a constitutional crisis. They held a general election in April but have yet to form a new government. Ashley Westerman reports the government in power is refusing to leave. ASHLEY WESTERMAN, BYLINE: Monday was supposed to be a historic...
WorldBBC

Samoa's first female PM locked out of parliament by losing opponent

Samoa's first female prime minister has been sworn into office in a tent after she was locked out of parliament by her opponent, who has refused to step down. Fiame Naomi Mata'afa took the oath of office in a marquee in the parliament's gardens, leaving uncertainty over who controls the Pacific island nation.
Politicsspectrumnews1.com

Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Samoa was plunged into a constitutional crisis Monday when the woman who won an election last month was locked out of Parliament and the previous leader claimed he remained in charge. The fast-moving events marked the latest twist in a bitter power struggle that has...
WorldInternational Business Times

Samoa's PM-elect Slams Rival's 'Games' Amid Vote Crisis

A constitutional crisis in the Pacific nation of Samoa headed back to the courts on Tuesday as Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa dismissed the "electoral games" of her predecessor, who has refused to relinquish power. Mata'afa was sworn in as the country's first female prime minister at an extraordinary ceremony...
WorldInternational Business Times

Samoa In Crisis As PM-elect Sworn In

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was sworn in as Samoa's first woman prime minister at an extraordinary makeshift tent ceremony Monday, after the islands' long-serving ruler refused to cede power and locked the doors of parliament. The ad-hoc swearing-in is sure to face a legal challenge and will only deepen a severe...
WorldVoice of America

Samoa’s PM-elect Barred From Parliament, Unable to Take Office

The small Pacific island nation of Samoa was thrown into a constitutional crisis Monday after Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refused to leave office despite his party losing last month’s parliamentary election. Prime Minister Tuilaepa’s party was narrowly defeated by the opposition party led by. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa. Fiame showed...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Samoa's head of state tries to block incoming leader

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – The Pacific island nation of Samoa hurtled toward a constitutional crisis on Saturday, when the country's head of state announced that he was suspending Parliament just two days before it was scheduled to swear in the country's first new prime minister in more than two decades.
Worldsamoanews.com

Struggle for political control over Samoa to continue in courts

Apia, SAMOA — The struggle to decide Samoa's government is headed back to court, as both main political parties continue to stand firm on their beliefs following a Supreme Court ruling dismissing a call for a second election. The Supreme Court on Monday (Samoa time) threw out the Head of...
Politicshornobserver.com

UK calls on Somalis to end political crisis

NEW YORK (HORN OBSERVER) - The government of UK has called on Somalia's political stakeholders the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States to continue their constructive dialogue, based on the 17 September agreement and the recommendations of the Baidoa technical committee. Addressing the UN Security Council members, Ambassador...
Politicsgzeromedia.com

What We're Watching: A year since George Floyd, G7 corporate tax, Samoa's political crisis

Marking a year since George Floyd's murder: May 25 marks one year since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which galvanized the biggest anti-racism movement in America in generations – and inspired a global reckoning with racial inequality and policing in dozens of countries around the world. Since then, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with Floyd's murder, a historic development after decades of near-total impunity for police who use excessive force against Black Americans. But many say that Chauvin's' conviction is not enough and are calling for the passage of broad police reform legislation in the US Congress. While the House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Police Reform Act, the bill in its current form doesn't appear to have sufficient support to pass in the Senate. One of the biggest sticking points in the bill is over "qualified immunity," which protects government officials and law enforcement from being held personally liable for constitutional violations. Republicans oppose this structural reform, but even if they come to an agreement in the Senate, progressive House Democrats say they will not accept a watered-down version that does not eliminate this provision in at least some instances. Meanwhile, President Biden will host the Floyd family at the White House on Tuesday.
Advocacypublicradioeast.org

Humanitarian Crisis, Political Reckoning Loom As Smoke Clears In Gaza

After nearly two weeks of uninterrupted violence, the people of Israel and the Gaza Strip enjoyed a fragile cease-fire Friday. The fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas claimed more than 200 lives, and leaves behind a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and a possible political reckoning for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Worldsamoanews.com

Samoa's Parliament will convene next week

Apia, SAMOA — A proclamation has been issued by Samoa's Head of State to convene Parliament on Monday. It comes at the 11th hour as Samoa's constitution provides that the first sitting of parliament be within 45 days of the general election. Monday is the 45th day after the 9...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Biden budget sets aside $750 mln for SolarWinds response

U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed budget includes $750 million for the government agencies hit by the SolarWinds hack to pay for cybersecurity improvements to prevent another attack. The money comes on top of a $500 million fund for federal cybersecurity as the U.S. government recovers from the cyber attack that...
Politicskaftanpost.com

Buhari meets Jonathan, calls for resolution of Mali’s political crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, met with his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, where issues of political crisis in Mali was discussed. Buhari, who received Jonathan, a Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator, to Mali, urged disputing parties in the ongoing political crisis to settle their differences and unite for the peace and unity of the country.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Albania parliament committee recommends impeaching president

TIRANA, Albania — An Albanian parliamentary committee issued a report Friday recommending that the country's president be impeached for violating the constitution and fired. The investigative committee concluded that President Ilir Meta violated 16 articles of the constitution. The report said the alleged breaches occurred before Albania's April 25 general election when Meta "openly campaigned against the governing party at a time when the people conceive his role as a unifying one."