newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UK's Ofgem to invest $425 million in electric vehicle infrastructure

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wv29T_0a8yio9g00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s energy market regulator Ofgem said on Monday it will invest 300 million pounds ($425 million) in more than 200 low-carbon infrastructure projects to prepare the country for more electric transport and heat.

The investment will be delivered in the next two years and is part of a 40 billion pound investment plan to ensure Britain can move to low-carbon transport and heating while maintaining secure energy supplies.

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 as part of its goal of cutting emissions to net zero by 2050. But as drivers switch from petrol and diesel to electric, Britain’s cables, substations and other infrastructure need a massive upgrade to support new demand for electricity.

As part of its funding package, Ofgem said motorway service areas and trunk road locations across the country will get the cables they need to install 1,800 new ultra-rapid charge points for electric vehicles, which will triple the current network.

A further 1,750 charge points will also be supported in towns and cities. Increased network capacity will be built to support more charge points, more renewable energy generation and more electric heating for homes and businesses, Ofgem said.

($1 = 0.7065 pounds)

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Electric Heating#Renewable Energy#Electricity#Electric Cars#Investment#Uk#Secure Energy Supplies#Emissions#Diesel Cars#Motorway Service Areas#Businesses#Demand#Market#Britain#Cities#Cutting#Sale#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsThe Jewish Press

Is An Electric Vehicle Right For You?

Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) has been steadily rising over the last few years, and traditional automakers are investing tens of millions of dollars into “green vehicles.” Honda, for example, recently announced that it’s aiming to produce EVs exclusively by 2040, and GM expects to turn its entire fleet electric by 2035.
WorldForexTV.com

UK Car Production Rebounds In April: SMMT

UK car production increased sharply in April compared to the pandemic hit month in 2020 but remained below its 2019 level, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said on Thursday. Factories manufactured 68,306 cars in April compared to just 197 a year ago when Covid restrictions effectively...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UK energy regulator Ofgem sets out role in building a hydrogen economy

UK gas and electricity sector regulator Ofgem has laid out its role in supporting the development of low-carbon hydrogen in the government's Green Industrial Revolution plan, focusing on hydrogen for heat, blending into the natural gas grid and the energy carrier's use in decarbonizing industrial clusters. Not registered?. Receive daily...
Environmentrecyclingproductnews.com

$25 million dollar investment in Closed Loop Circular Plastics Fund meant to accelerate growth of recycling infrastructure

Three leading plastics and material science companies -- Dow, LyondellBasell and NOVA Chemicals -- announced May 26th, the establishment of the Closed Loop Circular Plastics Fund to invest in scalable recycling technologies, equipment upgrades and infrastructure solutions. The Fund, managed by Closed Loop Partners, and with an initial $25 million investment, invites businesses across the plastics value chain to join in advancing the recovery and recycling of plastics in the U.S. and Canada.
Worldkalkinemedia.com

UK Car Production Up in April; Focus On 2 FTSE 250 Automobile Stocks

According to SMMT data, car production in the UK increased significantly in April. 68,306 cars were manufactured in April compared to 197 in the same period a year ago. The figures also reflect an increasing shift in preference to electric vehicles. Car production in UK increased significantly in April, though...
Economyfordauthority.com

Hyundai To Cut Its ICE Lineup In Half, Invest Heavily In Electric Vehicles

In recent weeks, Ford has shifted its focus toward electric vehicles, investing heavily in a battery and research development center, solid-state battery technology, a pair of new EV platforms, and a host of new models as it prepares to go all-electric in Europe by 2030 and North America at some point in the future. But The Blue Oval isn’t the only automaker planning on greatly expanding its EV lineup, as Hyundai plans to slash its ICE lineup in half and redirect that money to EV development, according to a new report.
EconomyKITV.com

Ford expects 40% of global sales to be electric vehicles by 2030

Ford is doubling down on electric vehicle development, announcing Wednesday it will invest $30 billion in electrification efforts by 2025. The automaker also pledged that 40% of its vehicles sold by 2030 will be electric. Ford had previously announced plans to spend $22 billion on electrification efforts and had recently...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Britain’s SSE on track for 7.5 bln pound investment plans

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc said on Wednesday it is on track to invest 7.5 billion pounds ($10.62 billion) in low-carbon projects up to 2025. The company turned its focus to renewable power generation and networks after selling its household energy...
Energy Industrybusinessnewswales.com

Ofgem Gives Green Light to Boost Wales’ Electric Vehicle Charge Points

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has approved 17 net zero projects worth around £12 million across Wales. These shovel-ready, low carbon projects start this year, supporting clean transport and heat, and opening up local electricity grids to take on more low carbon generation. This is part of £300.5 million investment approved by Ofgem for net zero projects across Britain.
Economydallassun.com

With greater range than electric, hydrogen trucks tested in Europe

South Korea's Hyundai Motor will ship new models of hydrogen fuel-cell powered trucks to Europe later this year, as they seek to sell alternatives to electric vehicles. While hydrogen power has not been as well-promoted as electric batteries, for use in trucks it is superior because it offers longer ranges between refueling, its proponents say.
Economyrenewanews.com

Volvo achieves company’s first climate neutral car plant

Volvo Cars has announced that its Torslanda site in Sweden has become the company’s first climate neutral car manufacturing plant. The automaker is calling this achievement a significant step toward its goal of making its global manufacturing network climate neutral by 2025.Brought to you by: EV Driven. For more great...
Businessbaltimoregaylife.com

Fastned is building a large express charging station in Oxford with Tesla

Fastned express freight company is building one of the largest express charging stations in Europe with car manufacturer Tesla. It should be in Oxford, UK. There will be 14 EV fast chargers plus 12 Tesla proprietary superchargers. The two companies are building with City of Oxford and Pivot Power, a British company that develops batteries for electric cars.
CarsThe Guardian

Taxes on electric vehicles will slow Australia’s progress. It’s not complicated

As a rule of thumb, it’s good economics and good politics to tax the things you want less of and subsidise the things you want more of. That is why the Australian government raises so much tax from alcohol and tobacco, and why the Victorian government’s electric vehicle tax is the dumbest idea since Tony Abbott made the Queen’s husband a knight.