CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The UNI track and field team is set to compete at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Carbondale, Ill., May 14-16. The Panther men are on the prowl for their third consecutive title as competition starts Friday with the men's decathlon at 10 a.m. Friday's action will continue with field events starting at noon and track events at 6 p.m. Saturday's multis will start at 10 a.m. with the continuation of the decathlon, field events will start at 3 p.m., and track events will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday's field events kick off at 11:30 a.m., while track events will start at 1 p.m.