Playoff track action begins as PCM’s squads will travel to West Marshall for their state-qualifying meet today. The Mustangs are coming off competing in their final meet of the regular season at Pella, where the girls placed fifth and the boys placed seventh. PCM’s girls finished first in the 4×200 relay with a time of 1:51.61. The Mustangs’ boys highest finish of the meet in Pella was second in the 4×100 relay, finishing just behind Norwalk with a time of 44.15 seconds.