Play your best ball with this digital air pump, only $49.99
Keep your balls inflated this season with the Tech-Inflate Digital Air Pump.Typically listed at $99, it's on sale now for only $49.99. Whether you’re a biker or a family of athletes, this product is going to very reliable in terms of keeping your balls and tires as plump as possible. Sure, we could tell you to grab one of those difficult foot pumps, or you could take all the grunt work out of pumping and allow the Tech-Inflate Digital Air Pump to do it for you.newatlas.com