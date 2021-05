Before there was “yes way, rosé!” or “rosé all day!” pink wine was either “Mais oui, rosé! or “You want another ice cube for that blush, darlin’?” In France and other parts of Europe, rosé has been an elegant way to sip brighter wines made from red grapes in the warmer months. In the 1970s through 1990s in the US and other parts of the world, it was mostly wine that happened to be light pink in color, but with an experience akin to sipping chilled, melted candy. At some point in the past couple of decades, rosé became more chic—and beautifully vinified—almost everywhere.