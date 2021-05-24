newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Informs A Happy Oprah He Was Bullied At The Palace

By Tanya Clark
celebratingthesoaps.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news divulges that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Oprah are producers of the Apple TV+ series “The Me You Can’t See.” Once again she prods and he responds, talking about his decision to ditch his family and enhance his own mental health. Royal Family News –...

celebratingthesoaps.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Happy News#Royal Family News#Sos#Duke Of Sussex#Emdr#Trash Talking Harry#Secrets#Ditch#Suffering#Trauma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldcelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Kim Kardashian Wants Nothing To Do With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have something in common and Kim is apologizing for it. Kim Kardashian recently had to take down a new level on her popular smartphone game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. That’s because it appeared to reference Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s drama-filled ditching of the royal family.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry over First Amendment commen

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan recently penned a lengthy rebuke about Prince Harry after he appeared on a podcast and bad-mouthed the First Amendment. As per Fox News, the Duke of Sussex has faced some backlash from American political figures after he appeared...
TennisSheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Seem Eager to Prove Prince Harry Wrong About Royal Duty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s recent royal tour of Scotland, concluding today, has been not only a roaring success with locals, but — as indicated by their Instagram page — the single greatest time of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s lives. All week, we’ve been peppered with charming, semi-candid anecdotes about (and footage of) the couple: Kate’s failed DJ attempt, William’s flirty nursing home moment, and the couple reuniting on the campus where they met all come to mind, and that’s not even counting the little boy who asked Kate if she was “a prince,” Kate and William “land-yachting,” or this morning’s gung-ho tennis tournament. It might be easy to blame the media, long-starved for a royal tour and a mask-less one at that, for fawning over the couple in sheer delight at seeing them out and about again, but much of this coverage comes from the Cambridges’ own social media accounts. In the wake of how Prince Harry has described his experience as a royal — “a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo,” per his recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast — William and Kate seem particularly eager to prove that not all royals feel that way about fulfilling their duties.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Scare! Meghan Markle would make Prince Harry believe that she is Princess Diana “reincarnated”

The power of conviction and persuasion that it would have Meghan Markle, 39, about her husband, the prince harry, 36, is still the subject of debate in the British press. The couple resigned their duties at the Royal family in early 2020, after the Duchess of Sussex opened her eyes to the Duke of Sussex and made him understand that he was much more valuable than his own family believed.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry Says ‘Genetic Pain and Suffering’ is Passed Down in Royal Family

Prince Harry isn’t quite done with causing public-relations nightmares for his family back home in Britain. In his latest tell-all—a podcast interview with actor Dax Shepard—the estranged royal seemed to criticize the way he was brought up by Prince Charles, and said that he had to move away from the United Kingdom to stop his kids from suffering the same fate that he did. Asked about his childhood, Harry said: “If I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.” He added that there’s “a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on” by parents, which he wants to avoid, and also described his royal experience as being like “a mix of being in The Truman Show and being in the zoo.” Clarence House, Charles’ private office, refused to comment on Harry’s latest remarks.
Mental Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Queen Elizabeth II consented to Prince Harry’s mental health series amid alleged ‘hoax’

The Queen isabel II, 95, was aware of the documentary series «The Me You Can’t See» who co-created the prince harry with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV +. However, His Majesty is said to have continued to be misled by the Duke of Sussex, believing that the five-part program would address the mental health of veterans, and “had no idea” that his grandson would accuse the Royal family of “total negligence.”
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

The Royals Are 'Distressed' About Prince Harry, Think He Shouldn’t Complain

During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Prince Harry candidly discussed how growing up in the public eye affected his mental health. The Duke of Cambridge described royal life as a "a mix between The Truman Show" and "being in a zoo." He also talked about a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” being passed onto him from his father, Prince Charles, as a result of his own royal upbringing. Unsurprisingly, the Royal Family was reportedly not happy about Harry's comments.
CelebritiesIn Style

Meghan Markle Makes a Cameo in the Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Documentary

From Lady Gaga to his own wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has arranged all the heavy-hitters for his mental health documentary with Oprah. Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the documentary, The Me You Can't See — and it features a brief cameo from the Duchess of Sussex, who shows up at around 1:54 in the background of what looks like a virtual appearance recorded by Prince Harry from their Montecito home. She can be seen wearing a white T-shirt that reads, "Raising the Future."
TV & VideosMac Observer

Official Trailer for Prince Harry, Oprah Apple TV+ Series Emerges

The official trailer for Oprah and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ series about mental health has emerged. It gives a hint at the range of voices that will appear in The Me You Can’t See. The show itself premieres on May 21. The trailer was still ‘unlisted’ on YouTube at the time of this writing, but MacRumors had spotted it!
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry says he will ‘never be bullied into silence’

Prince Harry has said he will now “never be bullied into silence” after years of feeling “trapped” and “controlled through fear”.A new documentary series executively produced by the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, aims to overhaul the conversation around mental health. Throughout the series, Harry gives an insight into his and Meghan’s experiences of struggling with their mental health in private whilst serving as members of the royal family.He said they did everything they possibly could to remain in their posts but ultimately decided to step down after Harry learned that Meghan was having suicidal thoughts.On the evening Meghan told him she had thought about taking her life, the couple attended...