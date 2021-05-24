newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

£5.5m bridge to built for 10,000 home development in Chelmsford

By Piers Myler
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRisks associated with any overspend on a new bridge to support green travel to and from a 10,000 home development in Chelmsford will be met by Essex County Council, it has been revealed. The bridge – to be built over the yet to be constructed North East Bypass – will...

www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Transport#Essex County Council#Housing Development#North East#Infrastructure#City Planning#Construction Materials#Chelmsford Local Plan#Chelmsford City Council#Cabinet#The City Council#Cil#Home#Cycling#Developer#Private Car Trips#Planning Permission#Green Travel#Active Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Politicstheurbandeveloper.com

West End Bridge Lands on Developer’s Doorstop

One of two new green bridges linking Brisbane's West End will link with a site that sold this year for $43.5 million and is primed for a major development project. The two pedestrian bridges, which will also cater for bicycles, will cost more than $550 million. Will have their landings at Orleigh Park, West End.
American Falls, IDpress-times.com

Developer eyes A.F. for home building

Housing inventory remains low, and even with high construction costs, builders are increasing the amount of homes available in American Falls. Briscoe Builders is working on a development that, if all goes as planned, will start construction this week. The area will expand Lakeview Boulevard at the intersection of Lakeview Boulevard an…
Trafficnewsofbahrain.com

Bridge development project on target for completion

About 35% of works on the 17th Bridge development project on Umm Al Saad Street, south of Sitra, has been completed. The foundation, casting and reclamation works for the main parts of the first bridge are almost done. The Director of Roads Projects and Maintenance Department at the Ministry of...
Circleville, OHCircleville Herald

Brown Memorial Home asks for rezoning on proposed development

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council heard testimony this week on a proposed senior living development happening on the north side of Circleville. The purpose of the public hearing was to hear testimony to rezone a 34-acre property. The property is north of Morris Road and East of Atwater Avenue. Brown Memorial Home is the applicant requesting the change from residential (R-2) to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
PoliticsCNHI

Proposed development to bring nearly 900 homes to Huntsville

Home development is quickly flocking to Huntsville. Tonight, the Huntsville City Council is expected to hear arguments towards the development of a new master-planned community that will bring approximately 900 new homes to Huntsville. City council notes show that the new development is scheduled to be located just north of FM 2821 on American Legion Drive and will include 230 acres of development.
Croydon, PAtheintell.com

St. Thomas in Croydon to be razed; new homes to be built

The old St. Thomas Aquinas Elementary School will be demolished and homes will stand where stand in its place in the heart of Croydon. The school has been dormant since the Catholic parish sold it, along with the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church in Bensalem years ago. The school site...
Economyledburyreporter.co.uk

Five new homes could be built near Herefordshire town

FIVE new homes could be built in a village on the outskirts of Herefordshire, if plans are approved by the council. Bob Dhanda has asked Herefordshire Council if he can build five dormer bungalows in Bringsty, two miles outside Bromyard, opposite the National Trust's Brockhampton Estate. The houses, each with...
Iowa StateWMTW

This Iowa town is offering $10,000 to buy a new home there

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown, Iowa, says it will pay you $10,000 to move there and buy a new home. The Marshalltown Chamber of Commerce calls it the Make Marshalltown Home program. It's offering people $10,000 to buy a newly built home in the city if the home has a construction...
Trafficrailadvent.co.uk

Warrington rail bridge upgrades set to take place

Major work to replace two railway bridges in Warrington is set to take place later this year. Network Rail has said that the bridges on Bewsey Street and Foundry Street will be replaced as part of a £5m Great North Rail Project. The bridges near Warrington Central railway station will...
PoliticsBBC

Wolverhampton site named first ministerial base outside London

A government headquarters is set to move out of London. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) base will see at least 150 jobs based in the i9 building in Wolverhampton city centre. The government said it would be the first of its kind outside of the capital,...
Health Servicestelecareaware.com

UK news roundup: West Wales’ CONNECT project, WelcoMe app for disabled access, X-on Surgery Connect expands, Arc Health in 46 care homes, Alcove’s £75M contract with Suffolk County Council

The CONNECT project, which launched in West Wales at the very beginning of the pandemic last March, is a community support project using both technology enabled care (TEC) and human support. Covering individuals who are older, need home care support, and live at home, it is run by Carmarthenshire County Council’s (CCC) Delta Wellbeing team and covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire. To date, they have assessed 1,800 people, supported 8,500 individuals isolated during lockdown with necessities like food, made 18,500 proactive wellbeing calls in the first three months, responded to 1,646 call outs with fewer than 100 requiring emergency services, and responded to over 500 falls with 97 percent within 60 minutes. The CCC is using Tunstall kit for alarms, fall detection, GPS tracking, and 24/7 community response service. Delta Wellbeing is a Local Authority Trading Company, completely owned by CCC, and is the largest digital monitoring platform in Wales. Wales Herald.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Stansted wins appeal over expansion plans

The Planning Inspectorate has approved Stansted’s expansion plans after an appeal by the airport. Last year, Uttlesford District Council rejected proposals to increase the Essex airport’s passenger cap from 35 to 43 million a year. Before the pandemic, the airport saw 27 million passengers a year. The appeal decision said:...
PoliticsEpping Forest Guardian

Report calls for rethink of permitted development rights

Local communities in London should be given more say over the future of high streets to prevent further decline, according to a new report. The Centre for London thinktank has called on the Government to rethink its plans to extend permitted development rights, which would allow for shops to be converted into homes without planning permission if they are vacant for more than three months.
Traffichalsteadgazette.co.uk

Calls for compensation after Earls Colne road closure misery

A CONTROVERSIAL road closure, which has left residents cut off from their village, has sparked calls for compensation. Tey Road, in Earls Colne, was closed at its junction with the A1124 Lower Holt Street back on March 22. The road, connecting it to the rest of the village is closed...
Politicsmidwestradio.ie

Call for pedestrian crossing in Carraroe, Sligo

A Sligo Councillor is calling for a pedestrian crossing to be installed in Carraroe. Councillor Thomas Walsh, Cathaoirleach of Sligo / Drumcliffe Municipal District, says a pedestrian crossing is urgently needed at the junction of three roads in Carraroe, as it's currently unsafe for children and parents accessing the local national school, as well as for walkers, cyclists and church goers, who have no safe place to cross.
Trafficledburyreporter.co.uk

Two new half-hourly bus services to launch in Hereford

TWO new bus services will be launching in Hereford next week, with the hope of more people ditching cars. Sargeants Brothers, based in Kington, will be running the two new circular routes in the city from Tuesday, June 1. Service A will operate a circular route from the City Bus...
Politicscumbriacrack.com

Cumbria County Council appoints new chief executive

A new chief executive has been appointed by Cumbria County Council. The authority has today offered the role to Gill Steward. The recommendation to appoint is still subject to formal agreement by Cumbria County Council at its full council meeting next month. Once agreed, Gill will take over from the...
Politicspgsuite.com

Passing the People’s Budget

County Council Pushes $4.6 Billion FY2022 Budget Adoption Forward. The Prince George’s County Council adopted the FY22 County budget on May 27. The $4.6 billion budget represents a 2.2% increase over FY21 and is being called “the people’s budget” because of the diverse and wide-ranging areas it addresses with regard to improving quality of life for the residents of Prince George’s County. The budget passed by an 11-0 margin.