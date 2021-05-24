Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Hilarious Spade & Sparrows Promo

newsbreak-logo
Kaitlyn Bristowe runs her online wine store, Spade & Sparrows. This weekend, she shared a new promo for it that really looked hilarious. The ABC star becomes even more popular as she and Jason Tartick recently became engaged. Plus, she seemed in a very good place in 2020. Recall, she released her song If I’m Being Honest. Next, the Bachelorette star won the Mirror Ball Trophy in Dancing with the Stars. Obviously, being engaged put a smile on her face and she just made so many people laugh.

