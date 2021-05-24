Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Hilarious Spade & Sparrows Promo

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are still on cloud nine after getting engaged, but the Bachelor Nation couple are gearing up to start planning their perfect day. “From what I’ve heard from friends and family is [there have still been issues] getting the right venue at the right time because so many weddings have been delayed from COVID,” Tartick, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his “Trading Secrets” podcast, adding that the pair are taking “baby steps” when it comes to planning. “Let’s take one step at a time and the first step is going to be getting our wedding planner. After the wedding planner, we’ll have to lock in a venue and a location, and then a time. But we just have to wait to see, you know, what the wedding planner suggests and we’re going through that process now.”