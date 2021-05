The Vegas Golden Knights rebounded from their series opening loss to Minnesota with a 3-1 win in game two on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in front of 8, 683 fans and tying the series 1-1. Alex Tuch scored two goals and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Vegas. Minnesota jumped in front with a goal halfway through the second period but Jonathan Marchessault answered back 18 seconds later with a score for the Knights. Tuch gave the Knights the lead for good with a goal as the second period wound down and added a power play goal with a minute left in the game. The series now moves to Minnesota for games three and four and it won’t be an easy task for the Knights who have never won in regulation at the Xcel Energy Center. Game three is set for Thursday night at 6:30pm with game four on Saturday at 5pm.