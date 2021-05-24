newsbreak-logo
Golf

What a thrill, Phil: Mickelson now oldest major champion

By The Associated Press
Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- The pandemonium closed in around Phil Mickelson as he walked toward the 18th green at Kiawah Island, where thousands upon thousands of euphoric fans wanted a piece of the history he delivered Sunday in the PGA Championship. For all the thrills and spills that have defined...

Golfawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: Round 4 Showdown PGA DFS Picks for the Valspar Championship | Louis Oosthuizen

We’re back with another edition of DraftKings PGA Showdown cheat sheets for Round 4 of the Valspar Championship. These PGA DFS cheat sheets will help you make the right picks in your DraftKings daily fantasy golf lineup-building process. Heading into the final round, Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns are tied atop the leaderboard, but Louis Oosthuizen is shaping up as one of the best DFS plays on the DraftKings final-round slate after shooting a solid -5 in Round 3 and improving his strokes in each round of this tournament.
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson receives SPECIAL exemption for US Open at Torrey Pines in June

Phil Mickelson has been given a special exemption to play in the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in the lefty's home city of San Diego, California. Mickelson has agonisingly finished second at the US Open six times in his career and it is the only major championship stopping him from being the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Where Would You Rank Mickelson’s Major Win At 50?

Where Would You Rank Mickelson’s Major Win At 50?. On Sunday we witnessed the conclusion to one of the most dramatic major weeks in recent memory as Phil Mickelson became the first over-50 player to land a big one. He did it with an all-round display of brilliance, beating off...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson’s Message To Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

The announcement of the second installment of “The Match” between the PGA’s and the NFL’s brightest stars brought about a healthy dose of smack talk on Wednesday. The star-studded event will pit recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against “The Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
Detroit, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Mickelson joins lineup at Rocket Mortgage

DETROIT (May 2021) – The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to take shape in a big way, as the tournament today announced commitments from World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson. Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner,...
Detroit, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Phil Mickelson commits to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic

While the July 4th weekend is sure to add some pop to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the third-year PGA Tour event just added some true firepower. Phil Mickelson, who wowed the sporting world last weekend by becoming the oldest major champion in golf history by winning the PGA Championship at the age of 50, has committed to play in this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for July 1-4 at Detroit Golf Club.
Fort Worth, TXBakersfield Californian

Tim Cowlishaw: After defying Father Time at PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson looked mortal in first round of Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ultimately, it’s all the same whether we are cheering Tom Brady for winning a Super Bowl at 43, marveling at LeBron James for remaining the most dominant playoff force in his 18th NBA season or, yes, gathered at the Colonial bright and early Thursday to watch Phil Mickelson unveil some 50-year-old magic tricks.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
GolfKokomo Tribune

KELLEY: Mickelson's performance in PGA was brilliant

Phil Mickelson captured his sixth career major golf championship when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Known to be a very aggressive player who misses tons of fairways, Mickelson would not have been a likely pick to win at Kiawah Island as it is one of the toughest tracks in the country. In fact, it is the seventh toughest track in the country with a course rating of 79.1 and a slope of 155. A scratch golfer would add about 12 strokes compared to his typical home course. A higher handicapper might shoot a 72 — on each nine!
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA’s worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
GolfPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac: Phil Mickelson's PGA victory elicited pure joy — and relief

There were so many captivating elements surrounding Phil Mickelson’s stirring victory at the PGA Championship, mainly because of what he did, where he did it and who he is. He created one of the greatest moments in golf history by safely, even boldly, navigating his way through the mine field that is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island by holding off and out-bombing four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. In the process, at age 50, he became the oldest player to win a major championship, waking the echoes of what Jack Nicklaus did at age 46 at the Masters in 1986.
GolfLake County Record Bee

Mickelson’s win a magical moment

Over the course of the 161-year history of major championship golf, there have been six defining moments that have forever been etched into the game’s annals. In 1913 the boy-caddie, Francis Ouimet, defeated Harry Vardon and Ted Ray to win the United States Open at the Country Club. In 1953 Ben Hogan returned from a near-death car crash to crush his opponents and win the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Arnold Palmer charged from 15th place in the final round to capture the 1960 National Open at Cherry Hills. Jack Nicklaus shocked the golfing world in 1986 by shooting a final-nine 30 at age 46 to win his sixth Masters green jacket and 18th major title. Less than one year removed from college golf, Tiger Woods prevailed in the 1997 Masters to win by an eye-popping 12 strokes.
GolfPGA Tour

PGA champ Phil Mickelson misses cut by 1 at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas – Phil Mickelson stared down at his ball for several seconds. He switched clubs. A difficult shot from the deep bunker guarding Colonial’s 18th green would decide if his victory lap at the Charles Schwab Challenge would last two more days. The shot landed gently but rolled...
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

History maker! 50-year-old Phil Mickelson becomes the oldest major champion EVER as he holds off Brooks Koepka at Kiawah Island to clinch his second PGA Championship title

In the end, he did it the Phil Mickelson way. He did it with birdies and bogeys and by holing a bunker shot. Amidst a cacophonous scene of joyous, unconfined emotion at the 103rd USPGA Championship, he took his brilliant career to another level, tearing up the record books and making us rethink convention.