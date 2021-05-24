Off the wire

newsbreak-logo
Golf

By The Associated Press
Arkansas Online
Cover picture for the articleWei-Ling Hsu eagled the par-5 15th hole creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory. She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn. Jutanugarn had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70. Hsu's eagle, aided by a fortuitous bounce that left her with a very makeable putt, came as Jutanugarn, who started the hole with a two-shot lead, drove into a bunker, needed two shots to get out, hit her approach to the edge of the green and three-putted for a double bogey. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 73 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 1-under 283.

