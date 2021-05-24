Off the wire

As with most records, there comes a certain plateau point, especially when it comes to being the 'youngest' to record various achievements. The record for youngest world champion has gradually decreased in the last 15 years, having previously been long-held by Emerson Fittipaldi, who was 25 years and 303 days old when he won his first title in 1972. Fernando Alonso (2005) and Lewis Hamilton (2008) each held the record for a few years, only for Sebastian Vettel to further lower the bar to 23 years and 134 days, where it now stands.