Young hits runner with 0.9 left to lift Hawks past Knicks

By The Associated Press
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young made a runner in the lane with 0.9 seconds left to lift Atlanta past New York, 107-105, in a thrilling postseason return for both teams. Young finished with 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He frustrated the Knicks with his ability to draw fouls and made all nine free throws when he did.

