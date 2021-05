Are you bored visiting the same place over and over? Do you want to see a new place to have new experiences, especially with your loved ones? Aside from its well-known tire manufacture of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, there are many places you can visit in Akron, one of the biggest cities in the U.S. state of Ohio, about 40 miles from downtown Cleveland. We have made a list of the five best landmarks in Akron.