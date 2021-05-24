newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Young's game-winner lifts Hawks in opener

By The Associated Press
Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Trae Young made a runner in the lane with 0.9 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night in a thrilling postseason return for both teams. Young finished with 32 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. He...

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Basketball#The Knicks#Sixers#The Atlanta Hawks#The New York Knicks#Sixers 125#Wizards#76ers#Philly#The Lakers#Lakers#Wizards#Postseason Rookies#Top Seeded Philadelphia#Teammate Lou Williams#Three Point Range#Consistent Offense#Phoenix#Brooklyn#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 36 in win

Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards. On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.
NBAColumbia Missourian

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night in Portland, Oregon, to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers secured the sixth seed, which means they'll...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play

Young (hip) will play Thursday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was a game-time call due to right hip soreness, but he'll end up seeing the floor for the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past seven contests, he's averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks squander opportunities in road loss to Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks took to the floor for the second time in as many nights as they tackled the Indiana Pacers at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the hosts also on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off of the emotional high after topping the Phoenix Suns, the...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Game Thread 5/16/21: Hawks vs. Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets in the regular season finale on Sunday evening. Trae Young (right big toe soreness) is a game-time decision. Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness) is a game-time decision. Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is out. Kevin Huerter...
NBAfantasypros.com

Trae Young posts 30/10 in defeat to Pacers

Trae Young compiled 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and four turnovers in Thursday's loss to Indiana. The Hawks were coming off a highly impressive victory over the Suns, but came up short tonight in Indiana. Nevertheless, fantasy owners will gladly take Young's performance in this one after he didn't need to do much in the previous contest. He'll get three days of rest before taking on Russell Westbrook and the Wizards on Monday night.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Wednesday, 5/12

This is our primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in our Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBArotoballer.com

NBA DFS Prop Picks for Wednesday (5/12/21) - Monkey Knife Fight

Six games on Wednesday's slate is just the beginning of the end. There won't be any more night's with a seemingly endless amount of games, but that doesn't mean we don't have our fair share of options to bet on. The biggest cause of concern is who will be available and late scratches, so get in some quality bets before you miss out on some easy under bets for superstars who won't see full minutes.
NBANBC Washington

Hawks' Trae Young Recalls Admiring Russell Westbrook's Game as a Kid

Trae Young recalls admiring Russell Westbrook's game as a kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young got a front-row seat to watch Russell Westbrook break a 47-year-old triple-double record previously held by Oscar Robertson. For a Texas native who went to high school and college in Oklahoma while...
NBAwesb.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.