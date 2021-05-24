newsbreak-logo
Mickelson, 50, finds a new way to thrill

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most trouble Phil Mickelson had all day was working his way through a mob of fans to get to the 18th green, raising his hand in triumph when he finally broke through. Just what he was thinking behind his massive sunglasses was hard to tell, though it was clear by the delirious uproar around him what everyone else thought.

www.arkansasonline.com
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson receives SPECIAL exemption for US Open at Torrey Pines in June

Phil Mickelson has been given a special exemption to play in the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in the lefty's home city of San Diego, California. Mickelson has agonisingly finished second at the US Open six times in his career and it is the only major championship stopping him from being the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

2021 PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson Finds Magic on Thursday

Phil Mickelson was not considered as a realistic contender for the 2021 PGA Championship. But after a late rally on Thursday, Lefty is right in the mix through the first round. Mickelson started his round with a bogey on the par-4 first hole. He carded a par on the par-5...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfArkansas Online

What a thrill, Phil: Mickelson now oldest major champion

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. -- The pandemonium closed in around Phil Mickelson as he walked toward the 18th green at Kiawah Island, where thousands upon thousands of euphoric fans wanted a piece of the history he delivered Sunday in the PGA Championship. For all the thrills and spills that have defined...
GolfFrankfort Times

Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial...
GolfWILX-TV

Mickelson Invited To Play In U. S. Open

L -UNDATED (AP) - Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. The five-time major champion has accepted an invitation to next month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. Mickelson has been eligible for every U.S. Open for nearly 30 years. But at age 50, he has fallen out of the top 100. The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson hasn’t won. He holds the record for finishing runner-up six times. Mickelson had said in February 2020 that he would not take a special exemption. He referred to it as a sympathy spot.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson’s Message To Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

The announcement of the second installment of “The Match” between the PGA’s and the NFL’s brightest stars brought about a healthy dose of smack talk on Wednesday. The star-studded event will pit recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against “The Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Detroit, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Mickelson joins lineup at Rocket Mortgage

DETROIT (May 2021) – The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to take shape in a big way, as the tournament today announced commitments from World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson. Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner,...
Detroit, MIUSA Today

Phil Mickelson commits to Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, joins solid field

Just ahead of tickets going on sale for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the tournament added several new commitments for the tournament, including 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson. Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Cameron Champ were announced Thursday morning. They join defending champion...
GolfLake County Record Bee

Mickelson’s win a magical moment

Over the course of the 161-year history of major championship golf, there have been six defining moments that have forever been etched into the game’s annals. In 1913 the boy-caddie, Francis Ouimet, defeated Harry Vardon and Ted Ray to win the United States Open at the Country Club. In 1953 Ben Hogan returned from a near-death car crash to crush his opponents and win the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Arnold Palmer charged from 15th place in the final round to capture the 1960 National Open at Cherry Hills. Jack Nicklaus shocked the golfing world in 1986 by shooting a final-nine 30 at age 46 to win his sixth Masters green jacket and 18th major title. Less than one year removed from college golf, Tiger Woods prevailed in the 1997 Masters to win by an eye-popping 12 strokes.
GolfKokomo Tribune

KELLEY: Mickelson's performance in PGA was brilliant

Phil Mickelson captured his sixth career major golf championship when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Known to be a very aggressive player who misses tons of fairways, Mickelson would not have been a likely pick to win at Kiawah Island as it is one of the toughest tracks in the country. In fact, it is the seventh toughest track in the country with a course rating of 79.1 and a slope of 155. A scratch golfer would add about 12 strokes compared to his typical home course. A higher handicapper might shoot a 72 — on each nine!
Fort Worth, TXsandiegouniontribune.com

Spieth, Garcia open with 63s at Colonial; Mickelson 10 back

FORT WORTH, Texas — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group. Spieth shot...
Golftelegram.com

Opinion: Phil Mickelson thrills us all with improbable PGA Championship win

For the most part, the professional golfer who has spent the better part of 30 years allowing fans to come along on his wild journey through the major championships hid his emotions behind a pair of oversize sunglasses. His steps across the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island were measured, at times even glacially slow. When the CBS cameras caught him between shots, he was often stone-faced, drawing purposefully deep breaths.
GolfPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gerry Dulac: Phil Mickelson's PGA victory elicited pure joy — and relief

There were so many captivating elements surrounding Phil Mickelson’s stirring victory at the PGA Championship, mainly because of what he did, where he did it and who he is. He created one of the greatest moments in golf history by safely, even boldly, navigating his way through the mine field that is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island by holding off and out-bombing four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. In the process, at age 50, he became the oldest player to win a major championship, waking the echoes of what Jack Nicklaus did at age 46 at the Masters in 1986.
GolfPGA Tour

PGA champ Phil Mickelson misses cut by 1 at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas – Phil Mickelson stared down at his ball for several seconds. He switched clubs. A difficult shot from the deep bunker guarding Colonial’s 18th green would decide if his victory lap at the Charles Schwab Challenge would last two more days. The shot landed gently but rolled...
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Spieth leads, Mickelson out at Schwab

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jordan Spieth has started playing well again just about everywhere he goes. He has always felt comfortable close to home at Colonial, where he is in the lead. PGA champion Phil Mickelson was headed home to California after he bogeyed two of his last three holes,...