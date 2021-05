The Rays have been trying to drum up an offensive spark for a while now, and in one of the most unlikely scenarios, they finally did. Facing Astros starter Cristian Javier, who hadn’t allowed a homer all season, Austin Meadows drilled a center-cut changeup to the seats for a three-run shot. That one swing snapped a 21 2/3 inning scoreless streak for Javier, and it produced more runs than the Rays had scored in any of their previous four games.