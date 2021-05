READING - LisaMarie Ippolito, Joshua Eaton School Principal for the past four years has resigned to take an Assistant Superintendent position in Newburyport. Announcing the vacancy last night at School Committee, School Supt. Dr. John Doherty said “I would like to recognize and thank current Principal LisaMarie Ippolito for the amazing job that she has done over the last four years as Principal of the Joshua Eaton Elementary School. We wish her the best of luck as the next Assistant Superintendent for the Newburyport Public Schools.”