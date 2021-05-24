newsbreak-logo
Thai central bank says key rate may stay at record low for 1-2 yrs

BANGKOK, May 24 (Reuters) - Thailand’s benchmark interest rate will probably stay at a record low of 0.5% for one or two years until the economy clearly recovers, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

Inflation may rise temporarily and stagflation is not expected, senior director Don Nakornthab told an economic forum.

