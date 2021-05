In commodities news, gold is approaching the end of the week slightly lower than it has been in previous days. Silver too has dipped slightly moving into the European trading session. The former is still trading close to $1890 though and has gained an impressive amount over the course of the month. The key point that is the focus for those trading precious metals today is any further indications surrounding the inflation question. A good gauge of this may come later with the PCE Price Index that many in commodities and gold trading will look out for as a strong indicator.