Zack Snyder 'ready' for Army of the Dead sequel

By Bang Showbiz
Contactmusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder is "ready" for an 'Army of the Dead' sequel. The 55-year-old filmmaker has already had discussions with co-writer Shay Hatten about where they could take their zombie heist story next if there's a demand, and Omari Hardwick - who plays Vanderohe - admitted he's had talks with his director about the possibility of bringing back his alter ego.

