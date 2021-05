Temperatures are rising, summer is right around the corner, and people are beginning to enjoy backyard barbecues, lazy afternoons on the patio, or taking a dip in their pool. However, as more people head outdoors, so do their entertainment and leisure devices. While it is always easy to focus on electrical safety inside of your home, the same attention should be paid to the outside of your home. Here are some tips to make sure you have a safe summertime.