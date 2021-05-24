Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar hovers near 4-month lows, bitcoin holds bounce

By Reuters
CNBC
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar languished near four-month lows against major currencies on Monday as bets on a robust global economic recovery continued to support currencies seen as riskier. The dollar index moved around the 90 mark, down 0.2% on the day, slightly above a four-month low on Friday of 89.646. The dollar...

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#U S Federal Reserve#Currency Markets#U S Interest Rates#Traders#The U S Federal Reserve#Brown Brothers Harriman#The White House#Senate#Republican#Chinese#Four Month Lows#Major Currencies#Yields#Increasing Inflation#Currency Strategy#Bets#Global Head#Pricing#Optimism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar advances ahead of Fed

The US University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index surged to 86.4 in June. The focus is on the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next Wednesday. EUR/USD is technically bearish and poised to test the 1.2000 figure. The greenback advanced on Friday to close the week with gains against most...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold And Silver Rise As More Investors Aren't Buying The Fed's Messages

As inflation continues to heat up, gold and silver markets are once again on the verge of breaking out. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the much-anticipated Consumer Price Index data. The CPI came in at a full 5.0% year-over-year through May. The so-called “core” rate, which excludes...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Defends 2021 Open Support- USD Levels for FOMC

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels. US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD sell-off halted by yearly open support- recovery in focus heading into FOMC. DXY weekly support at 89.93, 89.07 - resistance at 91, bearish invalidation 92.30. The US Dollar Index plummeted into...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Neutral, Hoping for FOMC Guidance

For EUR/USD traders, the start of the coming week will be spent waiting for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision Wednesday, its economic projections and press conference. The currency pair is unlikely to move far as traders hope for guidance on monetary policy by the Fed, and chances are it...
BusinessDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Divergence With Wall Street Risks Continuing

Australian Dollar may struggle to capitalize on rosy market mood. Falling inflation bets and local bond yields sapping AUD’s appeal. Focus on the Fed’s tapering outlook and RBA meeting minutes next. All things considered, it has been pretty quiet for the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar. AUD/USD one-week implied volatility continues to...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Updated Fed Interest Rate Dot Plot

The price of gold pares the advance following the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.43%), and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision is likely to sway the near-term outlook for bullion as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Appreciates Amid Risk Appetite

The Australian dollar climbed against its major rivals in the European session on Friday amid risk appetite, as bond yields fell from the United States to Europe despite signs of rising U.S. inflation. Investors are pinning hopes that rising price pressures will be transitory and the Federal Reserve is unlikely...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Gold Hovers on U.S. Data

Gold prices lingered near the key $1,900 U.S. per ounce level on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar and U.S. bond yields, as investors shrugged off data that showed a rise in U.S. inflation and hoped the Federal Reserve would not change its dovish stance. Spot gold was up 0.1%...
CurrenciesCNBC

Dollar looks stronger as euro and sterling dip

The dollar index, showing its strongest weekly gain since early May, was last up 0.57% on the day at 90.5810. The euro was down 0.63% at $1.2099, on track for its biggest weekly decline since the end of April. The euro and sterling dipped against the dollar on Friday as...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Soars As Investors Look To FOMC

The U.S. dollar ended the week higher against all of the major currencies with today’s rally, a delayed reaction to Thursday’s inflation report. Stronger-than-expected consumer confidence also helped to boost demand for U.S. dollars ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. U.S. policy-makers have insisted that the increase in inflation is transitory, with disappointing consumer spending and labor market numbers discouraging taper talk next week.
StocksLife Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hover near record highs as bond yields slide

(Adds gold, oil settlement prices) * Investor sentiment driven by 'transitory' inflation thesis. NEW YORK/LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - European shares and an. index of global stock performance scaled new peaks while yields. on U.S., Japanese and European government debt fell on Friday as. investors embraced the easy monetary policies...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan up slightly as markets take U.S. inflation spike in stride

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain as the dollar failed to get a lift from accelerating U.S. inflation, with markets largely agreeing with the Federal Reserve that rising consumer prices will be transitory. Data overnight showed annual U.S. consumer prices rose the most in nearly 13 years as a reopening economy boosted demand for travel-related services, and one-off factors provided enough reasons for traders to go along with the Fed's narrative. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week high of 6.3856 per dollar, 116 pips or 0.18% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3972. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3853 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3868 at midday, 60 pips firmer than the previous close, and is set to finish the week with modest gains. Investors are now expected to switch their attention to the Fed's policy meeting next week for clues on changes to monetary policy, traders say. Any shift in policy rhetoric could stoke volatility in major currencies. "Both yuan and the dollar were likely to continue trading in ranges before the Fed meeting," said a trader at a foreign bank. He said that Chinese regulators have also taken a sanguine approach to domestic inflation, and recent comments around the yuan should stabilise the markets for the time being. PBOC Governor Yi Gang told a financial forum a day earlier that inflation is "basically under control" and the central bank would keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable. The yuan has recently raised eye brows, as it has risen sharply by around 12% against the dollar since May 2020 and hit its strongest levels in more than three years. "PBOC Governor Yi Gang reaffirmed that the current level of accommodation is appropriate," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. Separately, official data showed that China's foreign exchange deposits continued to grow and hit a record high of $1.01 trillion at the end of May, boosted by huge trade surplus and continued capital inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds. By midday, the dollar index measured against a basket of key currencies fell to 89.994 from the previous close of 90.074, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.382 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3856 6.3972 0.18% Spot yuan 6.3868 6.3928 0.09% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.22% Spot change since 2005 29.59% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.81 97.92 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.994 90.074 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.382 0.08% * Offshore 6.5419 -2.39% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar marooned as investors shrug off inflation spike

* U.S. CPI leaps to near 13-year high of 5% y/y * Seen as transitory due to one-off pressures; dollar slips * "The market believes the Fed" - analyst * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - After a week of anxious waiting, markets got the high U.S. inflation number they dreaded, then shrugged it off and moved on - leaving the U.S. dollar under pressure and most majors stuck in ranges. Early in the Asia session the greenback nursed small losses, as traders figured there were enough one-offs in last month's 0.6% rise in consumer prices to support the Federal Reserve's insistence that inflation was likely to be transitory. The dollar bought 109.44 yen and was headed for a small weekly loss. It was also on track for modest weekly losses on the Aussie dollar and British pound, last trading at $0.7752 per Aussie and $1.41825 per pound. A dovish commitment from the European Central Bank to stick with its elevated tempo of bond buying held the euro in check at $1.2189. "What we're seeing is a market that believes in the Fed," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, as investors temper worries that the strong recovery in the United States prompts early rate hikes. "We're going to get tapering," he said. "But it's going to get done a such a snail's pace." The data overnight showed U.S. consumer prices up 5% year-on-year, the sharpest rise in more than a dozen years and core inflation surging 0.7% in a month. But hefty contributions from short-term rises in airline ticket prices and used cars helped convince traders it was not going to drive interest rates higher any time soon. "It basically fit the Fed script, that we'd get a burst but it's going to be temporary," said Westpac currency analyst Imre Speizer. "This report is consistent with that, it doesn't argue against it. I think the market needed something that argued against it to push the U.S. dollar higher." The U.S. dollar index fell slightly after the inflation figures were published and last sat at 89.974, down very slightly for the week. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries actually rallied to a three-month high in the wake of CPI, as short sellers quit bets on rising yields. The 10-year yield was last at 1.4434% after dipping to a three-month low of 1.4320% earlier Friday. It was as high as 1.6350% a week earlier. Focus now turns to the Fed's meeting next week, although traders now say that there may not be much of a shift in rhetoric which has played down the need to taper stimulus. A plan for reducing bond buying is expected to be announced in August or September a Reuters poll of economists found, but it isn't forecast to begin until next year. The South Korean won firmed 0.2% to 1,110.08 per dollar after the central bank governor hinted at normalising policy, in an advance copy of a speech to be delivered later on Friday. Indonesia's rupiah gained about 0.4% to 14,187 per dollar as lower U.S. Treasury yields boosted the attraction of Indonesian bonds. Cryptocurrencies looked to close out the week on a stronger footing, with bitcoin seemingly well supported above $35,000 despite more talk of global regulatory scrutiny. The digital token last traded at $37,163.52 and on track for a 3.5% weekly advance. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 551 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2188 $1.2176 +0.10% -0.25% +1.2192 +1.2171 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.3150 +0.10% +5.94% +109.4450 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
Businessrealinvestmentadvice.com

#MacroView: Rates, The Dollar & The 2021 Outlook

As we move into the second half of 2021, interest rates and the dollar continue to shape the outlook. Of course, much of the debate focuses on whether rates and the dollar continue to miss the bigger picture. For example, just recently, Jim Bianco tweeted a critical point. However, while...