Mass Effect Shows How Bad Fallout 4’s Dialogue System Was

Liara is romanceable across all three Mass Effect games, so let's start from the beginning with Mass Effect 1. After Liara joins the N7 team, talk to her to begin the process, and make sure to pick Paragon choices when applicable. You might feel the urge to be a bad boy and choose Renegade, but Liara isn't in to that, so keeping it clean-cut is for the best. At some point, Liara will bring up the topic of Kaiden and Ashley, and whether or not Shepard is interested romantically in them. Naturally, as you're trying to get with Liara, pick the "It's not serious" option, and then the "There is" option.