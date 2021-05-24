newsbreak-logo
Mass Effect Shows How Bad Fallout 4’s Dialogue System Was

By admin
rexweyler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite its branching dialogue, Mass Effect’s voiced protagonist works quite well, serving as a reminder of how badly implemented Fallout 4’s was. The release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has brought new and returning fans back to classic science fiction RPG series, and its protagonist, Commander Shepard, is a reminder that having a branching dialogue system with a voiced player character can be done well. Despite releasing a few years after the Mass Effect trilogy ended, Fallout 4 simply fell short on its implementation of a similar system.

rexweyler.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
