台南老外填錯地址等不到餐 三字辱罵外送員網友看傻眼 | Foreigner verbally abuses Taiwanese delivery worker despite sharing wrong info
【看CP學英文】隨著台灣疫情警戒升至第三級，許多人開始叫外送以配合防疫措施，避免不必要的出門。. Since Taiwan raised its epidemic warning to level 3, many have taken to ordering in food to avoid making unnecessary trips outside per virus-prevention regulations. 然而，如果你的外送地址填錯可能會導致外送員找不到確切位置，使他無法將食物順利送達你手中。. If an incorrect address is filled in the take-out form, however, delivery workers can have a hard time locating you and giving you...chinapost.nownews.com