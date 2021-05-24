台南老外填錯地址等不到餐　三字辱罵外送員網友看傻眼 | Foreigner verbally abuses Taiwanese delivery worker despite sharing wrong info

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the U.S. Naval Academy's commencement address Friday in Annapolis, the first woman to do so in the school's 175-year history. "Congratulations!" Harris told the class of 2021 and their family members at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the school to hold its first virtual graduation ceremony. "You rolled up your sleeves, got vaccinated, and you made it to this day," she said.