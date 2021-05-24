newsbreak-logo
台南老外填錯地址等不到餐　三字辱罵外送員網友看傻眼 | Foreigner verbally abuses Taiwanese delivery worker despite sharing wrong info

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article【看CP學英文】隨著台灣疫情警戒升至第三級，許多人開始叫外送以配合防疫措施，避免不必要的出門。. Since Taiwan raised its epidemic warning to level 3, many have taken to ordering in food to avoid making unnecessary trips outside per virus-prevention regulations. 然而，如果你的外送地址填錯可能會導致外送員找不到確切位置，使他無法將食物順利送達你手中。. If an incorrect address is filled in the take-out form, however, delivery workers can have a hard time locating you and giving you...

