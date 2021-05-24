The Dan Bongino Podcast Gets Its Radio Remake Today.

..Bonneville talk “770 The Truth” KTTH Seattle picks up the Westwood One-syndicated “The Dan Bongino Show” to fill the daypart most recently occupied by the Premiere Networks-syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” effective May 24. “I can’t think of many people better suited to carry the torch in this daypart,” PD Jason Antebi said in a release. “This isn’t a ‘Rush replacement show’ because no one can replace Rush. He will always be the greatest broadcaster in history. KTTH, in part, has become what it is because of him. We’re now looking to grow on that with the help of Dan and we’re confident he can help us do that.” KTTH is the latest station to replace Limbaugh, who passed away in February from stage 4 lung cancer. The Limbaugh show continues with guest hosts and archived audio from the conservative talk show host.