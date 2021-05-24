newsbreak-logo
The Dan Bongino Podcast Gets Its Radio Remake Today.

insideradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservative commentator Dan Bongino’s podcast had 117 million downloads in 2020 and Westwood One says he is tracking to surpass that number this year. The network says when views of Bongino’s podcast video on YouTube and Rumble are factored in, his downloads were up 67% for the first quarter of 2021. The data point comes ahead of the Monday (May 24) leap of Bongino’s show from a daily podcast to a syndicated radio show. The program, which will air 12-3pm ET weekdays across 115 affiliates, will debut with former President Donald Trump as its first guest.

www.insideradio.com
Donald Trump
Dan Bongino
#Radio Program#Fox News Channel#Live Radio#Live Video#News Today#Fox Nation#Live Talk Radio#Remake#Live Talk Radio#Viewer Questions#President Suzanne Grimes#Downloads#Leap#Affiliates
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Fox News Will Launch Dan Bongino, Trey Gowdy in New Weekend Programs

Fox News Channel, which has been reworking large parts of its programming schedule in the aftermath of the 2020 election, said it would launch new weekend programs hosted by conservative firebrand Dan Bongino and former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy. Gowdy will host a 7 p.m. program on Sundays while...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

WATCH: Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino Escalate Their Fox News Civil War

Geraldo Rivera and Dan Bongino's feud has reared its ugly head once again. During a Wednesday night discussion about the escalating violence in Israel-Palestine, Bongino accused Rivera of spreading "misinformation" about Israel and the United States' role in the conflict. However, the policy discussion didn't get very far, as the back-and-forth quickly devolved into a screaming match, complete with schoolyard taunts.
TV & VideosNWI.com

Bongino, Gowdy getting weekend shows on Fox News Channel

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is creating weekend shows for commentator Dan Bongino and former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy starting early next month. Bongino, who has become a popular online personality and commentator, will host a show on Saturdays at 10 p.m. Eastern starting on June 5. As part of a new deal with Fox, the Fox Nation streaming site will also stream Bongino's weekday radio show, which airs at noon, Fox News Media said on Wednesday.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Dan Bongino

Showing 1 - 2 of 2 articles tagged "Dan Bongino" Fox News gives weekend shows to Dan Bongino and Trey Gowdy. Starting the weekend of June 5, Gowdy will host a 7 p. Geraldo Rivera calls Fox News colleague Dan Bongino: "You Son of a B*tch! You Punk!" Wednesday's Hannity...
TV & VideosRadio Online

AM 770 KTTH Welcomes Dan Bongino Show to Seattle/Tacoma

KTTH/Seattle announced "The Dan Bongino Show" as the newest addition to its conservative talk lineup. The show will air weekday mornings from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and promises three hours of "entertaining-education." "I'm honored KTTH decided to go with the show," said Dan Bongino. "All I can do is...
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

News Bites: Dan Bongino, Westwood One, Bruce Springsteen.

..Westwood One launches “The Dan Bongino Show” on Monday, May 24 (12-3pm) on more than 115 affiliates, including Cumulus Media’s KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago, WBAP Dallas, KSFO San Francisco and WMAL-FM Washington, DC. Former President Donald Trump joins Bongino in the second hour of the inaugural broadcast on Monday. “I’m thrilled to begin this new journey. There’s nothing like the energy of live talk-radio,” Bongino said in a release. “Whether it’s breaking news, callers, or that irreplaceable vibe of a live conversation with millions of listeners, talk radio is still the conversational heartbeat of the nation. It’s an honor and a privilege to start this journey on May 24th.”
EntertainmentRadio Ink

Bongino 12-3 Show Hits Big Markets Today

Westwood One’s national rollout of Dan Bongino in the Noon to 3PM Eastern slot continues today with launches in the country’s top markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Bongino started his audio career as a podcater. With Bongino, Westwood One now offers a...
Forbes

Poised To See His Influence Grow, Here’s How Right-Wing Pundit Dan Bongino Dominates On Facebook

Popular podcaster and Fox News pundit Dan Bongino is set to host his first radio show in the time slot previously held by conservative icon Rush Limbaugh this Monday, adding yet another sphere of influence to a man who has become one of social media’s most powerful personalities through his ardent support for former President Donald Trump and searing attacks on Democrats.
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Rush Limbaugh to be succeeded by Clay Travis and Buck Sexton

It literally takes two men to fill Rush Limbaugh’s shoes. Conservative pundits Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will take over the Premiere Networks afternoon spot left open when Limbaugh died in February following a long battle with lung cancer. Travis, a host on Fox Sports Radio, will continue working that...
TV & Videosradioinsight.com

Federated Media Adds Dan Bongino Show At WOWO & WTRC-FM

As Cumulus Media prepares to debut its new Dan Bongino Show in the 12-3pm weekday timeslot on Monday, May 24, the company has begun signing new affiliates for the show. Federated Media News/Talk 1190 WOWO/107.5 W298BJ Fort Wayne and “95.3 MNC” WTRC-FM Niles MI/South Bend IN will be among the launch affiliates for Bongino’s show. At both stations Bongino will replace Rush Limbaugh in the 12-3pm timeslot.
Podcast95.3 MNC

Dan Bongino to air weekdays, 12pm – 3pm, starting May 24 on 95.3 MNC

The Dan Bongino Show will premiere on May 24 and will air live, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Bongino is an American conservative radio show host, podcast host, frequent television political commentator, and New York Times-best-selling author whose books include “Life Inside the Bubble,” about his career as a Secret Service agent, “The Fight: A Secret Service Agent’s Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine,” and “Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump.” Bongino was formerly a Secret Service agent from 2006 to 2011, serving in the Obama and Bush administrations.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Dan Bongino’s Bid to Take Over Conservative Media Is in Full Swing

Before Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, Dan Bongino was just another C-list conservative personality with three failed congressional campaigns under his belt. At the time, his most notable public moments included appearing on Infowars; publishing a highly criticized memoir about his tenure as a Secret Service agent; and lashing out at a Politico reporter via an expletive-filled tirade that took place during his losing bid for a House seat in 2016. But his loss that year may have been the best thing for his career. Bongino pivoted to become one of Trump’s most ardent defenders in the media, which led Trump to significantly boost his brand.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Regulars Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Take Over Rush Limbaugh’s Radio Show

Premiere Networks finally announced the new hosts of the Rush Limbaugh’s three-hour radio show: conservative commentators Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. As the Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday, Travis, a Fox Sports Radio host and founder of right-wing sports site Outkick, will team up with Sexton, host of The Buck Sexton Show, to take over the late right-wing radio star’s program beginning June 21.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

News Bites: Dan Bongino, WFAS, WGY/WRVE, WOWE.

..Bonneville talk “770 The Truth” KTTH Seattle picks up the Westwood One-syndicated “The Dan Bongino Show” to fill the daypart most recently occupied by the Premiere Networks-syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” effective May 24. “I can’t think of many people better suited to carry the torch in this daypart,” PD Jason Antebi said in a release. “This isn’t a ‘Rush replacement show’ because no one can replace Rush. He will always be the greatest broadcaster in history. KTTH, in part, has become what it is because of him. We’re now looking to grow on that with the help of Dan and we’re confident he can help us do that.” KTTH is the latest station to replace Limbaugh, who passed away in February from stage 4 lung cancer. The Limbaugh show continues with guest hosts and archived audio from the conservative talk show host.
Deseret News

Rush Limbaugh’s radio show replacement is ...

We know the new hosts for the show to replace the late Rush Limbaugh, and it’s two people — Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, according to The Wall Street Journal. Limbaugh died from lung cancer on Feb. 17. No immediate replacement was announced. What will the new Rush Limbaugh show...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Fox News Channel

Showing 1 - 15 of 709 articles tagged "Fox News Channel" Rick Santorum tells Sean Hannity his CNN firing was due to "cancel culture" The conservative political pundit and former U. Posted Tuesday 5/25/21 at 1:43PM EDT. Fox News' primetime lineup will be available to stream on Fox Nation. Beginning...
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Come quick, everyone: Bongino and Geraldo are beefin' on the playground!

Hey... do you hear that? Shhh. What’s that commotion out there? It sounds kinda like a bloated rat terrier and a geriatric cat are really going at each other... Damn, that sounds pretty intense, and it’s getting louder. Hold on, we’ll go out there and see what’s up... Holy shit! Everybody stop what you’re doing and come outside—Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera are totally beefin’ on the Fox News playground right now!