The Dan Bongino Podcast Gets Its Radio Remake Today.
Conservative commentator Dan Bongino’s podcast had 117 million downloads in 2020 and Westwood One says he is tracking to surpass that number this year. The network says when views of Bongino’s podcast video on YouTube and Rumble are factored in, his downloads were up 67% for the first quarter of 2021. The data point comes ahead of the Monday (May 24) leap of Bongino’s show from a daily podcast to a syndicated radio show. The program, which will air 12-3pm ET weekdays across 115 affiliates, will debut with former President Donald Trump as its first guest.www.insideradio.com