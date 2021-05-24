Among Us Reimagined As PS1 Survival Horror Game
One Among Us fan has re-imagined the game in the style of a classic PlayStation survival horror game and their gameplay teaser is spot on. The internet’s latest gaming craze, Among Us, is going old school thanks to one fan’s nostalgic recreation. Even though an online multiplayer social deduction game was far beyond the capabilities of the original PlayStation when it was released back in 1994, a re-imagining of Among Us for the console is incredibly authentic.rexweyler.com