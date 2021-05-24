Among Us Reimagined As PS1 Survival Horror Game

With some of you now likely to be nearing the end of Resident Evil Village (or perhaps even already being done with it), we thought you might be itching for another slice of horror gaming to try out once the game has run its course. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of 15 terrifying titles that are expected to launch on Xbox throughout 2021 and beyond. There should be something for all kinds of fright fans: jump scares, psychological horror, zombie-blasting action, cosmic horror... it's all accounted for here. If you dare peek out from behind your sofa, you might just find the next scary game to add to your must-play list.