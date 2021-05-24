Mike O’Malley: Don’t Be A Bystander In Your Own Show.

Film Courage: Have you always had thick skin when it comes to writing criticism?. Travis Seppala, Author/Screenwriter: No, I’m not even convinced I have thick skin now because I’m very good at taking a note from someone and trying to figure out how to fix it or if I don’t understand the note how to find the note within the note sort of thing and see what the deeper problem is to fix it overall. But there are still some notes that make me upset where I’m like How could you not understand this? It’s right there on the page. So it doesn’t happen as frequently as it did when I was younger and was newer, but I try to keep that at bay. If something even irks me just a little bit like Thank you for the note and then I’ll come back to it later and be like Okay, maybe there was something there?Let’s take a look at it and calm myself down. But nobody’s perfect and I sure as heck I’m not either.