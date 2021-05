Raise your hand if you grew up being told that sitting too close to the TV screen would give you square eyes. You? Yeah, me too. My name is James and I’m a life-long screen lover, as well as living proof that the square eyes thing is a lie. Whether it’s my phone, my smart TV or my laptop, screens are an ingrained and essential part of my daily life and I know I’m not alone. Back in May 2020, a study by VisionDirect revealed that the average person will spend 34 years of their lives looking at screens and, since COVID hit, this reliance has only intensified. From catching up with mates to catching up on Line of Duty, screens undoubtedly keep us connected, informed and entertained.