Attention Advertisers: Radio’s Biggest Listeners Are Anxious To Start Spending Again.

Procter & Gamble is already the biggest marketer on radio, airing more than eight million spots during January and February in the 110 markets tracked by Media Monitors. For the week of May 10-16, Cincinnati-headquartered P&G placed eleven different brands among the latest Top 100 radio advertisers, led by cleaning products Swiffer at No. 12 with 26,880 ad occurrences. Dish soap Dawn was next at No. 34 with 17,085, followed by Crest toothpaste at No. 35 (16,927), Charmin toiletries at 44 (14,895), household cleaner Mr. Clean at 52 (12,524), Bounty paper towels at 56 (12,180), oral hygiene products Oral-B at 57 (11,387), sleep remedy ZzzQuil at 59 (10,734), Tide laundry soap at 74 (8,521), nutritional supplement Stressballs at 76 (8,138) and odor eliminator Febreeze at 79 (7,850). For all of 2020, P&G was ran a whopping 23.1 million spots in monitored markets on radio, broadcast TV and cable, compared to 18.9 million during the prior year, according to Media Monitors. At radio P&G ran 5.3 million spots last year, second only to the U.S. Government in spot volume.