Renewed Effort By House Republicans To Yank Federal Funding Of NPR.
Supporters of federal funding for public radio and television say an open secret in Washington is that members of both parties have no desire to cut their allocation – and many Republicans even quietly support it even as some members of their parties push to eliminate it from the federal budget. But that is not stopping critics of public radio and TV from pushing forward and once again introducing legislation that would ax federal support.www.insideradio.com