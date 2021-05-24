newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Renewed Effort By House Republicans To Yank Federal Funding Of NPR.

insideradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporters of federal funding for public radio and television say an open secret in Washington is that members of both parties have no desire to cut their allocation – and many Republicans even quietly support it even as some members of their parties push to eliminate it from the federal budget. But that is not stopping critics of public radio and TV from pushing forward and once again introducing legislation that would ax federal support.

www.insideradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Tom Mcclintock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Tv#House Republicans#Npr#Senate Budget#Senate Funds#Federal Funding#H R 3410#National Public Radio#Americans#Cpb#Pbs#Big Bird#Federal Budget#Republican House#Federal Support#Federal Taxpayer Dollars#Federal Funds#Federal Dollars#Legislation#Reps Tom Mcclintock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNPR

Senate Republicans Have Blocked Jan. 6 Commission

Progress on an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol stalled today after Senate Republicans blocked a plan to move forward on legislation. Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the failed vote. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: Shame on the Republican Party for trying...
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Senate Republicans Set to Block Capitol Riot Inquiry Panel

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected Thursday to block legislation calling for the creation of a panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol aimed at preventing the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory over Donald Trump. Trump implored thousands of supporters who had...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Congress & CourtsRochester Sentinel

House Republicans investigate taxpayer funding of Wuhan lab

(The Center Square) – While the origins of COVID-19 have been a political hot button issue rife with controversy, new evidence has prompted a different question: did American taxpayers help fund the controversial Wuhan lab?. A group of 209 House Republicans sent a letter Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Senate to Vote on Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected to block legislation calling for the creation of a panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol aimed at preventing the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory over Donald Trump. A vote on the measure had been expected...
Congress & CourtsMetro News

US Senate Republicans offer $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled Thursday a counteroffer to the White House’s infrastructure plan, which includes $257 billion in new spending on issues such as roads and water systems. The $928 billion proposal comes after the Biden administration offered last week to reduce its American Jobs Plan from...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Gosar is the Republican that Democrats want to avoid

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is finding that Democrats who once worked with him on bipartisan bills no longer want to touch them with a 10-foot pole if he’s involved. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) last week removed himself as a co-sponsor from a bill authored by Gosar that would crack down on illegal foreign donations to political campaigns.
U.S. PoliticsAlbany Herald

CLAUDINE SCHNEIDER: Republican group calls for 'American renewal'

Disgusted Republicans, you are not alone. You know our democratic institutions are under assault by the party of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan. Today’s Republican Party has made a mockery of its founding principles, and Republican leaders in Congress refuse to speak the truth. This is why I joined more than...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party is building a political bomb

Frida Ghitis writes today's Republican Party is building a political bomb. When it all blows up -- and it will, unless the party changes course soon -- the result will be not just rhetorical extremism, but could well include real violence.