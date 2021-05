The hedge fund Alden Global Capital is known to strike fear in the hearts of journalists. It has a track record of buying up newspapers and slashing their newsrooms in search of profits. Today shareholders at one of the largest remaining newspaper chains voted to sell to Alden. It's about to become the sole owner of Tribune Publishing, which includes Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and many others. For more, we're joined by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. David, welcome back.