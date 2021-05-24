newsbreak-logo
iHeartMedia’s John Sykes And Lisa Worden Talk Radio On Variety Podcast.

insideradio.com
 5 days ago

Lisa Worden, VP of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia and "Alt 98.7" KYSR Los Angeles Program Director, is not a big believer in a "one size fits all," national approach to programming the company's roster of modern rock outlets. "We have brands like our station in Houston [KTBZ], it leans...

