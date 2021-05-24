iHeartMedia’s John Sykes And Lisa Worden Talk Radio On Variety Podcast.

35-Year Spa & Wellness Veteran Inspires Tomorrow’s Stars with the Help of Today’s Wellness Warriors. Philadelphia, Pa. (May 20, 2021) Lisa Starr, principal of Wynne Business, has launched the StarrCast Podcast, interviewing wellness professionals regarding their career path. Hailing from all over the globe, the journeys of the interviewees represent widely different origins: from hospitality, F&B, and fitness, to less traditional beginnings such as linguists, attorneys, marketing executives and dot-commers, investors and academics. Season 1 features eight individuals from six countries who reflect on their experience in conversation with Starr. The goal of StarrCast is to encourage those in established careers wanting to make a change, or young people thinking of their future, to consider a position in the booming wellness industry.