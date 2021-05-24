Myanmar junta shows first images of Suu Kyi since coup

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Myanmar's state television on Monday aired pictures of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for the first time since a military coup nearly four months ago, showing her first in-person court appearance since her arrest. MRTV in its nightly news bulletin showed Suu Kyi, 75, in the dock sitting...

Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi completed a third month under military-ordered house arrest Saturday -- a period marked by scatter-gun criminal charges and apparent isolation from the chaos engulfing the country. - Symbol of Democracy -  Suu Kyi spent more than 15 years under house arrest during previous military rule before her 2010 release and rise to power in elections held five years later.
Myanmar's military seized power on February 1, ousting the civilian government and arresting its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. The 100 days that have followed have seen mass street protests, bloody crackdowns by the junta, economic turmoil and growing international concern. A recap of events:
(Reuters) – Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to attend her next court hearing in person, her chief lawyer said on Monday, after weeks of stalled virtual proceedings over charges her supporters say are fabricated. Since her arrest hours before a Feb. 1 military coup, Suu Kyi...
A few weeks ago, a strange sight began appearing in the streets of Myanmar (Burma). Women have been hanging their traditional htamein – the pieces of cloth they wear as skirts – from ropes tied to windows or utility poles, suspending them above the streets like decoration for a parade. Some attach them to sticks and carry them as flags. These women are not simply putting out the laundry; they are protesting the coup d’état staged by the Burmese military on 1 February.
BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar have expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in a western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, according to a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. It is a locally formed militia group opposed to the February coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The shadow National Unity Government, set up by ousted lawmakers, warns that within the next 48 hours, Mindat can potentially become a battleground.
(Reuters) - Myanmar's military junta is seeking to prolong its rule by banning Aung San Suu Kyi's political party, an official in the shadow government said on Friday, responding to media reports that the party would be dissolved for alleged vote fraud. "The announcement that the junta's obedient electoral commission...
(Reuters) -Myanmar's junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party (NLD) because of what it said was fraud in a November election, news outlet Myanmar Now said on Friday, citing a commissioner. Myanmar Now said the decision was made during a meeting with political...
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s military-appointed state election commission said Friday that his agency will consider dissolving Aung San Suu Kyi's former ruling party for its alleged involvement in electoral fraud and have its leaders charged with treason. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party first came...
Why These Hunters Turned Their Rifles on Myanmar’s Military

Thousands of feet above sea level in the rugged hills of one of Myanmar’s poorest regions, hunters are using wooden rifles against the superior firepower of the military, which is struggling to stamp out an increasingly violent resistance some four months after seizing power in a coup. Myanmar’s armed forces...
Family hopes for return of US journalist detained in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — The mother of a journalist detained in Myanmar says she and the family “just want him here” in Michigan. “It was a total visceral reaction, gut, visceral, numbing, nauseating, tearful, helpless feeling,” Rose Fenster said, describing how she felt when learning about the detention of her son, Danny Fenster.
Su Thit has a table in a corner by the window in her home. She no longer sits there at night. “You never know when the bullets will fly,” she says. She fears the Myanmar military might shoot at random. At 8 pm, when people still bang pots and pans in protest, security forces will sometimes fire at the sounds — with slingshots, stones, bullets.
Renowned writer William Gaddis said, “Power doesn’t corrupt people, people corrupt power.”. - Advertisement - Myanmar (Burma) and its citizens have long suffered the effects of an unstable political environment triggered by the desire of the military to take control of the country. The coup that took place in February and that put Myanmar in a year-long state of emergency has only succeeded in fuelling the turmoil. Despite this and the fact that the NLD party, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, won the last general election by a landslide, the military now has control with commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing at the helm.
Myanmar's junta has handed out lengthy prison sentences to almost 30 people for torching Chinese-owned factories, state media said. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, with more than 800 civilians killed in an ongoing bloody crackdown, by a local monitoring group's count. According to Chinese state media, demonstrators in the commercial capital Yangon torched dozens of Chinese-owned textile factories in March, causing around $37 million in damage. Twitter accounts of Myanmar pro-democracy groups allege -- without offering clear proof -- that the army carried out the factory attacks to justify a crackdown in which dozens of protesters died.