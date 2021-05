Last week, the United States publicly announced its support for waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. A coalition of countries led by India and South Africa argued that waiving those rights would allow for increased production of vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies that own the patents argued that even if they waived the patents, it wouldn’t be very helpful, as developing countries still wouldn’t have the resources or the training to be able to begin producing vaccines right away. Everyone is beefing on the global stage, and the U.S. just threw their weight behind one side. But what does any of this even mean?