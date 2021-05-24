Belarus forces plane to land and arrests journalist

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko used a fighter jet to force a plane to land after faking a bomb threat to take control of the plane. The plane was carrying 25-year-old journalist and political dissident Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega, both of whom have been detained by Belarus government authorities. This forced landing has been the first of many happening in the last few days in order to detain other political oppositionists to the 27-year-president Lukashenko. Many citizens of other countries, including U.S. citizens, have been stranded in Belarus and Russia as more planes are being forced to land or not allowed to take off. It is not clear if this action was sanctioned by President Vladmir Putin of Russia but wide speculation has arisen across Belarus, Russia and the United Nations that Putin would benefit from the detention of the Lukashenko opposition, though this cannot be directly confirmed and Putin will not comment on the incident at this time.