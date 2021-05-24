newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Belarus forces plane to land and arrests journalist

msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States. Bryan Wood reports.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#United States#Plane#Arrests#Belarusian Authorities#Condemnation#Bryan Wood Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Related
Public Safetyhot96.com

Belarus forces Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane to land to detain blogger

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a Ryanair flight carrying a key opposition blogger and headed for Lithuania to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday and detained him on arrival, officials and rights activists said. Law enforcers detained activist Roman Protasevich, put on a wanted list...
U.S. Politicsraventribune.com

Compulsory plane landing: US sanctions against Belarus

Status: 05/29/2021 4:00 p.m. The United States is planning sanctions against Belarus in response to a forced landing of a passenger plane. This includes actions against nine state-owned companies and Lukashenko’s “key figures in the regime.”. The U.S. government will re-impose sanctions on nine state-owned Belarusian companies next week after...
Public Safetyrandrlife.co.uk

The FBI is involved in an investigation into a plane hijacked by Belarus

The FBI took part in explaining the circumstances of forcing a plane from Athens to Vilnius to land in Belarus, local police chief Rolandas Kishkis told Lithuanian journalists. Protest in defense of imprisoned Belarusians. /Toms Calinis /PAP / Environmental Protection Agency. The investigation is being carried out by Lithuanians and...
Foreign Policywibqam.com

U.S. calls for immediate release of American journalist in Myanmar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States said it was deeply concerned by the detention of a U.S. citizen who was working as a journalist in Myanmar and pressed the military government for his immediate release. A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said consular officers from U.S. Embassy in Yangon...
Europenysepost.com

G7, European Union condemn Belarus over journalist detention

The call for action against Lukashenko follows the detention of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich on Sunday after his plane was ordered to land in the Belarusian capital of Minsk while it was crossing through the country's airspace. All involved countries should take part in the investigation, namely Ireland, where Ryanair...
Europegreekcitytimes.com

Greek PM: Forced landing of Ryanair plane in Belarus was “unprecedented, shocking”

The European Union, Greece and a number of other member states have condemned Belarus for forcing a Ryanair plane to land at Minsk airport. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the forced landing of the plane to detain Raman Pratasevich, a prominent critic of the country’s autocratic president, was an “unprecedented and shocking” act.
WorldUS News and World Report

Six U.N. Security Council Members Condemn Belarus Plane Interception

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Six U.N. Security Council members - Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Britain and the United States - condemned on Wednesday the interception of a plane by Belarus as "a blatant attack on international civilian aviation safety and European security." They issued the joint statement after Estonia, France...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive war games

ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH — As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 21, are aimed at simulating the...
U.S. Politicsyourmileagemayvary.net

Americans Can Now Enter The U.S. With Expired Passports

While perusing the internet in recent months, I’ve seen a lot of posts that go the way of, “We’ve been living in [name of foreign country] and need to get home for [whatever event] at the end of next month. Our passports are expiring soon and I applied to renew them months ago, but they still haven’t gotten here. What do I do now?!?!”
Immigrationtheintelligencer.com

Commentary: Ric Oberlink - Biden's border death toll grows

How many ways are there for illegal migrants to die crossing or trying to cross our border?. The list keeps growing, encouraged by policies and messaging from the Biden administration. Three people were recently killed, and dozens hospitalized, after a smuggling boat overturned and broke apart off the San Diego...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

U.S. Tells Russia It Will Not Rejoin Open Skies Treaty

The United States has informed Russia it will not rejoin the Open Skies Treaty, which allowed unarmed surveillance flights over military sites of member countries. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told her Russian counterpart of the official decision on May 27. 'The United States regrets that the Treaty...
WorldWilliston Daily Herald

World news in brief

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko used a fighter jet to force a plane to land after faking a bomb threat to take control of the plane. The plane was carrying 25-year-old journalist and political dissident Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega, both of whom have been detained by Belarus government authorities. This forced landing has been the first of many happening in the last few days in order to detain other political oppositionists to the 27-year-president Lukashenko. Many citizens of other countries, including U.S. citizens, have been stranded in Belarus and Russia as more planes are being forced to land or not allowed to take off. It is not clear if this action was sanctioned by President Vladmir Putin of Russia but wide speculation has arisen across Belarus, Russia and the United Nations that Putin would benefit from the detention of the Lukashenko opposition, though this cannot be directly confirmed and Putin will not comment on the incident at this time.