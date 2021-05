What’s Quickly? It’s where readers sound off on the issues of the day. Have a quote, question or quip? Call Quickly at 312-222-2426 or email quickly@post-trib.com. Mike Braun and Todd Young, Indiana’s U.S Senators, just voted to kill a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Capitol attack. Who do they think they are? The Capitol is the peoples’ house, and we want answers. They disgraced the Constitution. They have no shame. Clearly, they are afraid of revealing how many Republicans were in on it, and want to cover it up. No U.S. Senator is elected to cover up crimes. Shame on them. How will they defend this vote when they run again? “We didn’t want our guys to get caught?”