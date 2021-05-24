Bruins solve Capitals in all facets to move on in playoffs

The Boston Bruins’ top two forward lines are finally set and firing on all cylinders just in time for the 2021 Playoffs, where they will face the formidable Washington Capitals in a first-round matchup. Head coach Bruce Cassidy can now turn his focus to the bottom-six to put together the most optimal combination of players. This is an opportunity that hasn’t been afforded to the Bruins in a long time; lineup decisions in the past usually hinged on which player could play on David Krejci’s right-wing, or choosing between “grit” and “skill” on any given night. Now, the Bruins have options that won’t require them to make these sacrifices and instead have a chance to discover what the roster is capable of at its best.