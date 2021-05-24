newsbreak-logo
NHL

Bruins solve Capitals in all facets to move on in playoffs

By STEPHEN WHYNO
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Moments after embracing former Boston captain Zdeno Chara in the handshake line, Patrice Bergeron acknowledged he hadn't thought much about what was different about winning his first series with the “C” on his chest. For Bergeron and the Bruins, it was just another step forward. “We’re a...

NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Potential Postseason Defense?

When the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils, 3-0, Monday night, they officially punched the fourth and final postseason berth in East Division. With four regular-season games remaining, it will be interesting to see how Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy plays the remaining games in terms of rest for some of his veteran players.
NHLNHL

Kase Returns to Practice After Lengthy Layoff

BOSTON - It was a bit of a Friday surprise for the Boston Bruins. While Ondrej Kase had been skating more frequently of late, there was no clear indication that a return was on the horizon - until now. The winger joined his teammates for the first time in nearly four months for the B's Friday morning practice, a promising development for the Black & Gold as they gear up for the postseason.
NHLNHL

Boston Bruins Announce 2020-21 Season Awards

BOSTON -The Bruins announced today, May 6, the recipients of the 2020-21 season awards. Brad Marchand has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, chosen by the "Gallery Gods". Marchand has also been named the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Charlie Coyle has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Finally, Marchand (First Star), Patrice Bergeron (Second Star) and Craig Smith (Third Star) were named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of a season.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Five Bruins Storylines To Watch In Final Four Regular Season Games

The Boston Bruins are locked into a playoff spot, but intrigue remains. With Tuesday’s overtime loss behind them, the B’s now have four games left on their schedule. They play two straight against the New York Rangers on Thursday and Saturday, then finish their season with a Monday-Tuesday back-to-back against the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, respectively.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Ondrej Kase set to return Monday, where does he fit in?

If you forgot about Ondrej Kase, you’re probably not alone. Kase was last seen in game action on Jan. 16, the Bruins second game of the season. He left the game with an upper-body injury and hasn’t been seen since. That was until Friday when Kase returned to practice. Kase...
NHLNHL

Bruins Clinch Postseason Berth with Win Over Devils

NEWARK - The Bruins entered the 2020-21 campaign with some question marks. In addition to some on-ice changes - chief among them, blue line stalwarts Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug departing via free agency - a global pandemic also brought with it plenty of uncertainty, as doubts arose about whether or not a season could even be completed.
NHLBoston Globe

Which Bruins would make good media personalities post-career?

The National Hockey League recently signed separate television deals with ESPN and Turner Sports. The contract begins next season and runs through the end of the 2027-28 campaign. Instead of opting for one majority package as they did with NBC since the 2005-06 season, the NHL gains one extra outlet,...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins Notes: What Went Wrong In Third Period Of Boston’s OT Loss

Things were going well for the Boston Bruins simply until they weren’t. The Bruins and Devils exchanged goals in the third period before New Jersey eventually won in overtime Tuesday night at TD Garden and ended Boston’s four-game win streak. After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed what exactly...
NHLBoston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Center Sean Kuraly finds niche on third line

Bruins center Sean Kuraly has introduced an element of secondary scoring and a host of intangibles with his upgrade to the third line. Kuraly had a productive game summary in between Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie during Monday night’s 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. With the win, the Bruins clinched the final playoff slot in the East Division and moved into third place.
NHLBoston Globe

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ overtime loss to the Devils

The Boston Bruins encountered a hiccup merely 24 hours after securing another playoff berth. Bruce Cassidy’s squad carried a 2-1 lead into the third period against the New Jersey Devils. But they didn’t have their usual killer instinct going for them in the final 20 minutes. Jesper Boqvist and Yegor...
NHLNHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers

BOSTON - The Bruins will open up their final homestand of the regular season on Thursday night with the first of two against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes. Here's everything else you need to know ahead of the 7...
NHLPosted by
Boston

What we learned as the Bruins clinched another playoff berth

The Bruins encountered several road bumps during the 2021 campaign. But they smoothed things out on their way to clinching another playoff berth Monday night against the Devils. Scott Wedgewood (39 saves) once again stood tall in net against the Bruins. But Bruce Cassidy’s squad kept at it with their...
NHLYardbarker

Bruins Have Options on 3rd & 4th Lines for Playoffs

The Boston Bruins’ top two forward lines are finally set and firing on all cylinders just in time for the 2021 Playoffs, where they will face the formidable Washington Capitals in a first-round matchup. Head coach Bruce Cassidy can now turn his focus to the bottom-six to put together the most optimal combination of players. This is an opportunity that hasn’t been afforded to the Bruins in a long time; lineup decisions in the past usually hinged on which player could play on David Krejci’s right-wing, or choosing between “grit” and “skill” on any given night. Now, the Bruins have options that won’t require them to make these sacrifices and instead have a chance to discover what the roster is capable of at its best.
NHLBoston Herald

Ondrej Kase makes long-awaited appearance at Bruins’ practice

With three games left in the Bruins’ grueling regular season, the team got a very pleasant surprise on Friday. For the first time since getting hit in the head by an innocuous-looking check by New Jersey’s Miles Wood in the second game of the season, Ondrej Kase stepped onto the Warrior Ice Arena sheet for a full team practice and participated with no restrictions on his activity, earning stick claps from his teammates at the start of practice and the center stretch position at the end of it.
NHLNHL

Bruins Take Care of Business in Win Over Rangers

BOSTON - The Bruins knew they were welcoming a weathered opponent to Causeway Street on Thursday night. The New York Rangers arrived having dropped four straight, including an emotional, fight-filled grudge match with the Washington Capitals just 24 hours prior - a loss that came on the heels of the club's front-office shakeup.
NHLNHL

Bruins Announce Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, May 10, the launch of the Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program. The program aims to mentor and elevate individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to strengthen their pursuit of a career in scouting or the hockey industry at large. The Bruins' Diversity and Inclusion...