Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in extra innings

Colorado Rockies vs St Louis Cardinals 5/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Colorado Rockies (12-21) will collide with the St. Louis Cardinals (20-14) in the finale of a three-game weekend series at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 2:15 PM ET. Colorado took a late rally with three runs in the 8th inning but lost the match with just one run at 8-9 against the Cardinals in Game 2 of a series on Saturday. The Rockies need a win here to prevent a sweep in the series. Left Fielder Raimel Tapia led Colorado with two runs scored on two hits with one walk and an RBI. Shortstop Trevor Story chipped in another two runs on one hit with a walk while Right Fielder Charlie Blackmon acquired a run on three hits with two RBIs and a walk. CF/2B Garret Hampson, 1st Baseman Connor Joe, and Pinch Hitter Alan Trejo contributed one run each in the losing effort for the Rockies. Starter Chi Chi Gonzalez posted 8 hits, 7 earned runs, one walk, and one strikeout in 4.0 innings pitched.