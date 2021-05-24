newsbreak-logo
Newberg, OR

Newberg-area residents asked to look out for missing man

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avKfS_0a8yef4J00 Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro school administrator Ralph Brown has been missing since May 16

Former Cornelius mayor and Hillsboro School District teacher and administrator Ralph Brown remains after reportedly leaving his home in Cornelius on May 16.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said May 19 that a community member in the Newberg area reported seeing Brown on May 17. Brown was reportedly sighted in his blue 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Deputies are asking anyone who lives near Rogers Landing or along the Willamette River to check around for Brown and his car, which has an Oregon license plate 319KQV.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and local police departments have also been notified.

Brown is 76, about 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is missing the tip of the index finger on his right hand.

Brown has memory problems and may have become lost or disoriented. Those who know him said he had talked about going "home," perhaps referring to where he grew up in Astoria, before leaving his home on May 16.

"Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads, including some in the Newberg area, but stress Mr. Brown could be anywhere at this point," WCSO said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts should call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com
Related
Yamhill County, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

May 26 public safety round-up

Newberg-Dundee Police Department daily run log and Yamhill County jail reportsNDPD log May 14-20 Kylee Alexandra Rainey, 19, of Newberg, was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol. David Allen Minor, 67, of Newberg, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Seana Lee Haile, 45, of Newberg, was arrested for harassment or other offensive physical contact. Dezmon Javier Amaya, 21, of Newberg, was arrested for criminal driving while suspended. Peter William Mulbreght, 32, of Hubbard, was arrested on a warrant or citation. Antonio Baltazar Marroquin, 37, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation. Steen James Roedel, 56,...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
Cornelius, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Search for Ralph Brown continues

Local authorities, family and volunteers continue their search for the former Cornelius mayor, missing since May 16.The search for Cornelius' Ralph Brown continues. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over the region, but neither Brown nor his vehicle, with Oregon license plate 319KQV, have been located as of Monday evening, May 24. "The law enforcement officers have been awesome," Brown's daughter...
Yamhill County, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Pioneer cemeteries say 'enough' to vandalism, hope to install cameras

Newberg's Fernwood and Friends cemeteries among 30 groups seeking state grants to repair headstones, trim trees and preserve sites.Volunteers who maintain two historic cemeteries in Newberg have had it with vandalism at the properties. They're seeking more than $9,000 in a state grant to install security cameras they hope will reduce incidents. Newberg's Fernwood Pioneer Cemetery Association applied for the state funds in early May as part of a $14,800 project to install seven security cameras in the Pioneer and the Friends cemeteries that could be monitored by members. The group asked the state Historic Cemetery grant program for $9,452...
Yamhill County, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

May 26 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. May 26 • Eric David Grimm, 53, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on charges of second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief. • Kasey Elizabeth Guenther, 35, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS)....
Portland, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Readers' letters: There are alternatives to I-5 freeway project

Local writers sound off on state school budget needs, homelessness solutions and the many conspiracy theories.When I see news about the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion project, I shake my head at the lost opportunity here. The U.S. Senate is considering including a federal program for removal of urban freeways in an infrastructure package. Portland should make sure it has a shovel-ready project that can compete successfully for this funding: turn the I-5 East Bank Freeway into a new waterfront neighborhood, and turn Interstate 84 through Sullivan's Gulch into compact villages around MAX stations, connected by open space, a...
Yamhill County, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Spruce Goose archives could take flight with state grant

Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum would use funds to safely store and digitize thousands of documents and photographs about the giant plane's construction.If you think Howard Hughes' plane the Spruce Goose is big (It is. It really is), then try this on for size: more than 1 million pieces of paper — documents, blueprints, original drawings and thousands of photographs. That's what the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in Yamhill County holds in a stack of shelves, file cabinets and cardboard tubes related to construction of the giant flying boat. The museum hopes to get a state grant to...
Cornelius, ORkptv.com

Missing Cornellius man with memory issues spotted in Newburg

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Ralph Brown, 76, went missing from his home in Cornelius on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. He left in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV, according to the sheriff's office.
Dundee, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

NDPD chronicles eventful Saturday night on duty

A car chase and multiple shooting incidents occur within the span of four hours on May 15-16 Every day brings unique situations and challenges for those in law enforcement, but the night of May 15 stretching into the early morning of May 16 was a particularly eventful stretch for the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The department recounted the most notable incidents from the Saturday night in a news release that evening, a post which has received plenty of attention on Facebook and other social media platforms. The string of events began at 8:48 p.m. May 15, when a citizen reported...
Cornelius, ORKATU.com

Former Cornelius mayor goes missing, deputies ask for help in search

CORNELIUS, Ore. — A prominent member of the Cornelius community went missing on Sunday night, and Washington County sheriff's deputies are asking for help bringing him home safe. Deputies said 76-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen leaving hishome near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue at about 6:30 p.m....
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Cornelius' Ralph Brown missing

The former mayor and school administrator was last seen Sunday evening drving a navy blue Nissan Sentra.Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro School District teacher, counselor and administrator Ralph Brown went missing Sunday evening, May 16, and had not yet been found as of Monday. Washington County sheriff's deputies are searching for Brown, who has been missing from his home in Cornelius since 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Brown is said to have memory issues and may have trouble finding his way home. According to pastor Brendan Curran of the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, who spent time with Brown's wife...
Cornelius, ORKATU.com

Washington County deputies search for missing Cornelius man

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Washington County deputies are searching for a missing man from Cornelius. Deputies said 76-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen in Cornelius on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Deputies said he may have difficulty finding his way home. Brown is a former mayor of Cornelius, and a longtime...
Newberg, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

May 19 community briefs

Results from recent police patrols released, blood drives are slated in the areaNDPD releases results of enhanced traffic patrols Throughout the month of April, officers of the Newberg-Dundee Police Department took part in enhanced traffic patrols in the city, nabbing wrongdoers with a focus on distracted driving. While the primary focus was cell phone use while driving, officers also pulled over vehicles for speeding and driving under the influence of intoxicants. In total, NDPD made 70 contacts for distracted driving, 66 for speeding and made eight arrests for DUII. Funding for the enhanced patrols was made possible by the Oregon...
Newberg, ORPosted by
The Newberg Graphic

Search for next police chief in the home stretch

City receives more than a dozen applicants by early May, interviews will start soon The search for Newberg's next police chief had prompted more than a dozen applicants as of the beginning of May and will ramp up in the coming weeks. The city began its search in earnest several months ago and is building on a survey (see results at https://bit.ly/3eFL1Jc) launched in March to gauge what citizens are looking for in the next chief. The survey first asked respondents to assign what "experience, background and knowledge" the next chief should possess. De-escalation training, crisis intervention training, community engagement...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Toxic substance sickens 26 people at Hillsboro Shari's

No life-threatening injuries were reported. Hillsboro Fire said symptoms included dizziness and coughing.An unidentified toxic substance sickened 26 people at Sheri's Restaurant in Hillsboro on Saturday morning, May 15. Fire officials said an HVAC unit mounted on top of the restaurant was the probable source of the toxic substance. About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a 9-1-1 caller reported a strong smell inside the restaurant located at 2185 N.W. 185th Ave., said Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials in a statement Saturday afternoon. The caller reported a rapid onset of symptoms, including coughing, dizziness and a burning sensation, officials said. After learning that...
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Tigard, ORPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Fatal shooting spurs protest at Portland cop's Tigard home

Protesters gathered near Tigard High School and marched to a nearby house where they believe Portland Police Bureau officer Zach DeLong lives. Squad cars nearly outnumbered demonstrators during a rally outside what activists say is the Tigard home of a Portland cop who fatally shot a homeless man last month. Portland Police Bureau Officer Zachary DeLong remains on paid administrative leave after he shot and killed Robert Delgado in Lents Park on April 16. A month later, on Sunday, May 16, a crowd of less than a dozen chanted "a murderer lives here" to passing traffic on Southwest Durham...
Oregon Statenortheastoregonnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Accident

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in an accident on Highway 395. The Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at milepost 53 around 4:10 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky, 53, of Newcastle, Wash., was northbound when it...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26 – Jefferson County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 9:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy.