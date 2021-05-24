Newberg-area residents asked to look out for missing man

Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro school administrator Ralph Brown has been missing since May 16

Former Cornelius mayor and Hillsboro School District teacher and administrator Ralph Brown remains after reportedly leaving his home in Cornelius on May 16.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said May 19 that a community member in the Newberg area reported seeing Brown on May 17. Brown was reportedly sighted in his blue 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Deputies are asking anyone who lives near Rogers Landing or along the Willamette River to check around for Brown and his car, which has an Oregon license plate 319KQV.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and local police departments have also been notified.

Brown is 76, about 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is missing the tip of the index finger on his right hand.

Brown has memory problems and may have become lost or disoriented. Those who know him said he had talked about going "home," perhaps referring to where he grew up in Astoria, before leaving his home on May 16.

"Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads, including some in the Newberg area, but stress Mr. Brown could be anywhere at this point," WCSO said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts should call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.