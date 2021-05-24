'Can your employer force you to return to the office?'
Ask a Lawyer is written by Gary Rycroft, solicitor at Joseph A Jones & Co, and published twice a month on Mondays. Email your questions to askalawyer@telegraph.co.uk. I always relished working at my office in the centre of Leeds, but since the first lockdown in March 2020 I have been working from home (not furloughed) and really like it. My job is not customer facing and is a desk-based support role. Now lockdown is easing, my employer wants everyone to return to the office as it makes for a "more creative space" (their words).www.telegraph.co.uk