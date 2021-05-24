OPINION: 'Ramp up' has many meanings

The Supreme Court is hearing a case that could impact every student in the nation. The case involves 14-year-old cheerleader Brandi Levy in Pennsylvania. She tried out to be a varsity cheerleader, but she was only offered a spot on the junior varsity cheerleading team after her tryouts. Frustrated with her placement, Brandi posted a video on Snapchat where she used profane language against her school. She was banned from the cheerleading team for an entire year for her high crime of throwing out a few f-bombs on a video taken off-campus. Levy claims that in a moment of frustration and anger she chose to post the video to express her disappointment. She says that she feels that she has done nothing wrong at all, as all the students at her school curse. The school district in opposition to Levy claimed that her behavior was detrimental to the school environment, which justifies their punishment. The outcome of this case will dictate the future of student speech. If the school wins, all actions a student makes in their school and personal life would become subject to the punishment of teachers and school administrators. If the student wins, then students’ freedom to do and say what they want off of campus will be secured from the scrutiny of school officials.