Chicago Med season 6 finale synopsis and promo: I Will Come To Save You

By Brittany Frederick
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Med season finale airs this week, and NBC has released the initial details about the last episode of season 6. Wednesday’s finale is called “I Will Come To Save You,” and One Chicago fans know that it’s not just the end of the season, but the end of the road for Dr. Natalie Manning and April Sexton. Actresses Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta opted not to renew their contracts, so this episode will see both of their characters leave the show.

