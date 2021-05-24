Chicago Med season 6 finale synopsis and promo: I Will Come To Save You

The This Is Us season 5 finale is coming to NBC next week and based on the latest promo, we’re going to see a wedding! Or, at least so we hope. When you look at the promo below for “The Adirondacks,” you can see things like Randall setting up the venue and Kevin promising that this could be the event for the ages. However, we don’t actually get all that much of Madison’s point of view. If you remember, she was starting to have some doubts at the end of this past episode, mostly because Kevin was struggling to answer that question about their long-term future. She doesn’t realize some of the revelations that he had at his own bachelor party.