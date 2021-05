Tennis players at all levels should approach taking care of their body as a priority. Only a combination of long-term hard work and conscious daily recovery will guarantee effectiveness and good sports results. Coach Marcin Bieniek, founder of Enjoy Tennis Blog, will show us his Top 3 tools for self-message at home for optimum rehab. Marcin is currently looking for new career opportunities, so if you are interested in cooperation, you can contact him via his personal website.