newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Lawmaking Under Pressure: International Humanitarian Law and Internal Armed Conflict Symposium

opiniojuris.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the coming week, along with Armed Groups and International Law, we are thrilled to co-host a symposium on Giovanni Mantilla’s latest book, Lawmaking under Pressure: International Humanitarian Law and Internal Armed Conflict. Scholars and practitioners who will be weighing in in addition to Giovanni include: Alonso Gurmendi, Neta Crawford,...

opiniojuris.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Politics#Internal Conflict#Global Conflict#European#Internal Armed Conflict#Humanitarian Laws#International Laws#Lawmaking#Humanitarian Attitudes#National Sovereignty#Diplomatic Dynamics#Diplomatic Conferences#Legislation#Humane Principles#Constraints#Violence#Decolonization Politics#Opinio Juris#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
UN News Centre

Human Rights Council Opens Special Session on “the Grave Human Rights Situation in the OPT”, Speakers Urge it to Establish an International Commission of Inquiry – Press Release

Video (United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights statement) video (1st Meeting – 30th Special Session of Human Rights Council) The Human Right Council this morning opened its special session on “the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”. It heard calls from speakers for the Council to establish an independent, international commission of inquiry to investigate in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up to and since 13 April 2021.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

WHO calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas conflict

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict to allow for access of aid and services to the Gaza Strip. WHO Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said at a media briefing that restrictions on movement of patients, humanitarian teams and medical supplies is “exacerbating” a public health crisis in the Palestinian enclave and that the “severity of injuries is straining an already overwhelmed health system that is facing critical shortages of essential medicines and supplies while also battling the COVID-19 pandemic.”
United NationsUN News Centre

UN condemns the arbitrary and brutal arrest of at least 200 IDPs in military-led raids in Shire town (Tigray Region)

“International humanitarian and human rights law strictly prohibit the arbitrary arrest and ill-treatment of any person”, Dr. Sozi said, calling on the immediate release of all those who have been arbitrarily arrested. “Serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law must be promptly investigated, and the perpetrators brought to justice”, she underlined. “In addition, anyone who is arrested on criminal charges must be afforded judicial guarantees in line with international law.”
wallstreetwindow.com

The Israel/Palestine Conflict, International Law, and Human Rights w/ John Dugard – Source – Parallax Views (05/28/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, we wrap up our series on the Israel/Palestine conflict with John Dugard, international law scholar and former UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law in the Palestinian Territories. Born in South Africa, Prof. Dugard was a prominent critic of his home country’s apartheid regime. His work on Israel/Palestine is particular of interest in light of the recent reports by Human Rights Watch and Israeli human rights organization B’tselem invoking apartheid in relation to Israel. Prof. Dugard invoked the question of apartheid years prior to the publication of either aforementioned report this year.
PalestineInternational Business Times

UN Rights Council Mulls 'Systematic' Abuses Probe After Gaza Conflict

The UN Human Rights Council will on Thursday discuss creating a broad, international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, but also of "systematic" abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel. The proposal before the United Nations' top rights body calls for an unprecedented level of scrutiny on...
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

UN Human Rights Council approves measure to permanently investigate Israel over war crimes

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) approved a measure on Thursday to permanently investigate Israel for war crimes, while also calling for an embargo against it. The 47-member body passed the measure 24-9, with 14 members abstaining. The countries that opposed the resolution were Austria, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Germany, Malawi, Marshal Islands, the United Kingdom and Uruguay.
Lawopiniojuris.org

Lawmaking under Pressure: An Initial Response to Commentators

[Giovanni Mantilla is University Lecturer in the Department of Politics and International Studies (POLIS) and Fellow of Christ’s College, Cambridge, and of the Lauterpacht Centre for International Law and is the author of Lawmaking under Pressure: International Humanitarian law and Internal Armed Conflict.]. I am humbled by the generous comments...
West, TXdallassun.com

'Israeli strikes in West Bank may be defined as war crime'

Geneva [Switzerland], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed on Thursday concerns over Israeli rocket attacks in the West Bank and noted that this could be defined as war crimes if found discriminate and disproportionate. "If found to be discriminate and disproportionate in their impact...
Middle Eastmidfloridanewspapers.com

Can the world stop Israel and Hamas from committing war crimes? 7 questions answered about international law

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The deadliest fighting in years between Israel and Hamas had by mid-May killed over 200 Palestinians in Gaza, including dozens of children, and at least 10 in Israel. Both sides are accused of violating international law – Israel for its alleged disproportionate bombardment of residential buildings and Palestinian groups for firing rockets on Israeli cities.
Middle Eastbostonreview.net

How Israel Weaponizes International Law

The country has manipulated rules of engagement to serve its colonialist project in Palestine. Legal scholars must face this fact head on. In an article published last winter in the Harvard International Law Journal, legal scholar Naz K. Modirzadeh criticizes contemporary scholars working on the laws of war for their “distanced, remote, and abstract” work. Often devoid of both political context and historical background, such scholarship, Modirzadeh laments, often makes “no reference to . . . people, to their experience of war, to our political responsibility for the war they [live] through, or to our fundamental and simple sense of how international law did and should see them.” Instead, Modirzadeh implores scholars to engage in “passionate” writing that “reflects a kind of moral situatedness, a willingness to take seriously the professional ethics and moral agency of writing about international law and war to audiences that have power to make decisions about war.”
PalestineUN News Centre

UN rights chief calls for inclusive peace process to end Palestine occupation

In comments to the Human Rights Council in Geneva - which stopped short of supporting a call for an international probe into the escalation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel - Ms. Bachelet condemned indiscriminate rocket attacks by Gaza’s de facto authority Hamas, which claimed 10 lives in Israel, and strikes inside the enclave by Israeli Security Forces that left 242 dead.
PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

International Jewish lawmakers: ‘We cannot be silent amid rising anti-Semitism, rocket attacks’

Jewish legislators from around the world convened on Wednesday to discuss diplomatic strategies to combat global anti-Semitism and advance human rights. According to a news release, dozens of legislators from the United States, Israel, Canada, Britain, Argentina, Belgium and Bahrain came together during the World Jewish Congress 16th Plenary Assembly, meeting for the first time in five years to relaunch the International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians (ICJP).
Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

Mali Strongman Goita Reaches Out Amid International Pressure

BAMAKO, MALI - Malian Colonel Assimi Goita on Friday said a new prime minister will be appointed within days, in his first remarks since seizing power this week. The army officer made the announcement during a meeting with political and civil-society figures in Bamako, according to an AFP journalist, as international pressure rises on the country's ruling military administration.
POTUSCBS News

Biden under pressure to support Palestinians in Mideast conflict

Progressives in the Democratic Party are calling for President Biden to express stronger support for Palestinians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The escalating crisis is Mr. Biden's first major test in the Middle East. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss.
Middle Eastatlanticcitynews.net

Netanyahu claims Israel has international backing in Gaza conflict

GAZA, Palestinian territories - The death toll in Gaza and Israel since hostilities surged on Monday of last week, has now soared past 200. Fifty-nine of those were Palestinian children, and 2 of them Israeli children. Thirty-five Palestinian women have also died. As of Monday this week 208 people have...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza conflict: UN body to investigate violence

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to investigate violence in the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. The body approved the resolution, brought by a group of Islamic countries, by 24 votes to nine. But the United States said the decision threatened to endanger progress in bringing calm to...