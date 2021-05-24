newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bruins solve Capitals in all facets to move on in playoffs

By STEPHEN WHYNO
bigrapidsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Moments after embracing former Boston captain Zdeno Chara in the handshake line, Patrice Bergeron acknowledged he hadn't thought much about what was different about winning his first series with the “C” on his chest. For Bergeron and the Bruins, it was just another step forward. “We’re a...

www.bigrapidsnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Kevan Miller
Person
Ilya Samsonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#End Game#Ap#The Washington Capitals#Credit Bergeron#Boston S Cup#East Division#Goaltender Tuukka Rask#Goaltender Ilya Samsonov#Defenseman Steven Kampfer#Line#Moments#St Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Names Six Defensemen Bruins Probably Will Use In Playoffs

The Boston Bruins have had at least one defenseman injured pretty much every game this season. And if you take John Moore out of the equation, the B’s are shaping up to be totally healthy at the blue line in time for the postseason — barring something happening the last week of the season.
NHLBoston Globe

Which Bruins would make good media personalities post-career?

The National Hockey League recently signed separate television deals with ESPN and Turner Sports. The contract begins next season and runs through the end of the 2027-28 campaign. Instead of opting for one majority package as they did with NBC since the 2005-06 season, the NHL gains one extra outlet,...
NHLNHL

Bruins Clinch Postseason Berth with Win Over Devils

NEWARK - The Bruins entered the 2020-21 campaign with some question marks. In addition to some on-ice changes - chief among them, blue line stalwarts Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug departing via free agency - a global pandemic also brought with it plenty of uncertainty, as doubts arose about whether or not a season could even be completed.
NHLNHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers

BOSTON - The Bruins will open up their final homestand of the regular season on Thursday night with the first of two against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes. Here's everything else you need to know ahead of the 7...
NHLNHL

Kase Returns to Practice After Lengthy Layoff

BOSTON - It was a bit of a Friday surprise for the Boston Bruins. While Ondrej Kase had been skating more frequently of late, there was no clear indication that a return was on the horizon - until now. The winger joined his teammates for the first time in nearly four months for the B's Friday morning practice, a promising development for the Black & Gold as they gear up for the postseason.
NHLNHL

Boston Bruins Announce 2020-21 Season Awards

BOSTON -The Bruins announced today, May 6, the recipients of the 2020-21 season awards. Brad Marchand has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, chosen by the "Gallery Gods". Marchand has also been named the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Charlie Coyle has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Finally, Marchand (First Star), Patrice Bergeron (Second Star) and Craig Smith (Third Star) were named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of a season.
NHLNHL

Jack Adams Award favorites include Brind'Amour, Sullivan, Quenneville

Cassidy, Cooper, Tippett also selected by NHL.com writers as top coach. Who was the best coach in the NHL during the 2020-21 regular season? That will be known when the Jack Adams Award, voted on by the National Hockey League Broadcasters Association, is revealed during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Though the regular season isn't scheduled to end until May 19, NHL.com staff writers already have their candidates for the award.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Ondrej Kase set to return Monday, where does he fit in?

If you forgot about Ondrej Kase, you’re probably not alone. Kase was last seen in game action on Jan. 16, the Bruins second game of the season. He left the game with an upper-body injury and hasn’t been seen since. That was until Friday when Kase returned to practice. Kase...
NHLPosted by
Boston

What we learned as the Bruins clinched another playoff berth

The Bruins encountered several road bumps during the 2021 campaign. But they smoothed things out on their way to clinching another playoff berth Monday night against the Devils. Scott Wedgewood (39 saves) once again stood tall in net against the Bruins. But Bruce Cassidy’s squad kept at it with their...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Explains How Bruins Might Match Up Vs. Capitals, Penguins

The Boston Bruins have played more than 96 percent of their regular-season games, and while they don’t yet know their first-round playoff opponent, it’s a very short list of options. And the Bruins also know no matter who they draw in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, they’ll...
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins collapse in the third, make life interesting with 5-4 loss

It took 38 minutes and 12 seconds, but the Bruins’ fortunes certainly changed once they were able to crack through the brick wall known as Rangers third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid. Starting with Nick Ritchie’s game-tying tally to tie things up, the Bruins jumped out front for the first time in...
NHLNHL

Bruins Take Care of Business in Win Over Rangers

BOSTON - The Bruins knew they were welcoming a weathered opponent to Causeway Street on Thursday night. The New York Rangers arrived having dropped four straight, including an emotional, fight-filled grudge match with the Washington Capitals just 24 hours prior - a loss that came on the heels of the club's front-office shakeup.
NHLSun-Journal

Bruins notebook: DeBrusk continues to battle through tough season

Jake DeBrusk is usually one of the most pleasant interview subjects you will find, almost always loquacious and engaging. Even when times have been bad for him, he’s been willing to examine his game both publicly and honestly. But on Thursday morning, he demonstrated just how difficult this season has...
NHLNHL

Nick Ritchie Receives NESN's Seventh Player Award

BOSTON - NESN announced today that Bruins forward Nick Ritchie has been named the winner of NESN's 7th Player Award. Ritchie was selected by a fan vote on NESN.com. NESN's 7th Player Award is an annual award presented to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season. A feature highlighting Ritchie's accomplishments, hosted by NESN's play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, will air during NESN's intermission coverage of today's matchup against the Rangers.
NHLBoston Globe

Bruins get a clearer look at their possible playoff path

The playoff picture became clearer for the Bruins on Saturday. The Penguins clinched the East Division. The Capitals are locked into second. The Bruins will be either the third or fourth seed, meaning they will start on the road and play Games 5 and 7, if necessary, on enemy turf.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Praises Zdeno Chara, Focused On Bruins Ahead Of Playoffs

The stage is set and the Boston Bruins will meet the Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs beginning Saturday night at Capital One Arena. The Bruins clinched the No. 3 seed in their 3-2 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Monday night to officially seal their opponent.