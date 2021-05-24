OPINION | GAME ON: Even dungeon bosses can't escape the grind
In this newly released single-player roguelite, players get to experience dungeon-crawling from a different perspective. As a midlevel dungeon manager in the Dungeon Co., you are tasked with hiring monsters and installing deadly traps to thwart adventurers and would-be heroes. From a side-scrolling perspective, you control monsters and traps, attempting to slow down or stop adventurers from progressing through the rooms of your dungeon in turn-based combat.