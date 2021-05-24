OPINION | GAME ON: Even dungeon bosses can't escape the grind

When Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries released as an Epic Games Store exclusive at the end of 2019, there were a lot of fans who were anticipating a Steam release left with a bitter taste in their mouths. Developer Piranha Games decided to go for that Epic Games Store money, despite its early campaign that had customers purchasing on a pledge-like tier system with one of the promises being a Steam key. Well, if you were one of those very early fans who decided to wait for the Steam release, it’s finally upon us. If you were hoping for some quality of life changes and improvements from the original release, you’re in luck—though Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries still might not be the game you were hoping for.