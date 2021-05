Copper prices are currently trading near $9,960 which is marginally up from Friday’s low of $9,848 on the back of weakness in the US dollar. Albeit, copper prices have corrected from the recent high of $10,746 registered on May 10. Last week, China said it would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb “unreasonable” increases in prices and prevent them from being passed on to consumers. China’s market regulators also warned industrial metal companies to maintain “normal market order” during talks on the significant gains in metal prices this year.